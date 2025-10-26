Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards left Sunday night's game against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter due to right hamstring tightness and will not return.

Edwards exited the game with 8:53 left in the first after finishing a layup. The Pacers took a timeout with the Wolves leading 13-5 and Bones Hyland entered the game for Edwards when play resumed.

The team ruled Edwards out for the remainder of the game a short time later.

Edwards had five points and one rebound in his three minutes of action Sunday.