          Hornets' Brandon Miller sidelined with shoulder subluxation

          • Ohm YoungmisukOct 27, 2025, 09:55 PM
          Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller will miss his second straight game against Miami on Tuesday with a left shoulder subluxation and will be evaluated again when the team returns to Charlotte on Oct. 29.

          Miller injured his shoulder and went back to the locker room with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's 125-121 loss in Philadelphia.

          Miller missed Charlotte's 139-113 win at Washington on Sunday with the injury, which the team called a shoulder subluxation on Monday after further evaluation. The Hornets complete their three-game road trip in Miami on Tuesday night.

          Miller started the season with 25 points and seven assists in a win over Brooklyn. He was limited to just 27 games this past season after he sustained a season-ending torn right wrist ligament.