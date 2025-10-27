How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 2 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.
[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]
What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?
Week 2:
Tuesday, October 28
Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+
Wednesday, October 29
New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks, 11:00am, ESPN2
LA Clippers @ Golden State Warriors, 2:00pm, ESPN2
Thursday, October 30
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics, 10:00am, ESPN2
LA Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, October 31
Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks, 11:00am, ESPN2
Sunday, November 2
Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons, 1:00pm, ESPN2
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in to seven Week 2 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.
How many Australians are on an NBA roster?
There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)
Where can I access more NBA content?
