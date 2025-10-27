        <
          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

          play
          How are the Trail Blazers dealing with Chauncey Billups' absence? (1:09)

          Ramona Shelburne explains how Chauncey Billups' leave is impacting the Trail Blazers. (1:09)

          Oct 27, 2025, 10:00 PM

          The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 2 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 2:

          Tuesday, October 28

          Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+

          Wednesday, October 29

          New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks, 11:00am, ESPN2

          LA Clippers @ Golden State Warriors, 2:00pm, ESPN2

          Thursday, October 30

          Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics, 10:00am, ESPN2

          LA Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:30pm, ESPN2

          Friday, October 31

          Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks, 11:00am, ESPN2

          Sunday, November 2

          Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons, 1:00pm, ESPN2

          -- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to seven Week 2 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

