The Indiana Pacers are signing guard Mac McClung to a multiyear contract, Greg Lawrence of Wasserman told ESPN on Monday.

The deal marks the first standard NBA contract for McClung after the dunk contest's first three-peat champion spent time in camp and on two-way deals since 2021. McClung, who most recently spent time with the Orlando Magic, has appeared in six games in the NBA.

The Pacers plan to waive former No. 2 pick James Wiseman to create roster space for McClung, who will sign a non-guaranteed multiyear deal, sources said.

Wiseman, 24, had just made his return to the court from an Achilles tear he suffered in the first game of last season. He started last week's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and played 20 minutes.

Indiana is dealing with several key injuries to their guards and wings to start the season. Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin are all dealing with injuries and listed as day-to-day.

Point guard T.J. McConnell is rehabbing from a hamstring injury he suffered before the season, and Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season because of an Achilles tear.