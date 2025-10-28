Open Extended Reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren for Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to back tightness.

Holmgren had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 32 minutes in Oklahoma City's 101-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The second leg of the back-to-back will be the first game Holmgren has missed this season.

The Thunder are still without Jalen Williams, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Isaiah Joe (knee) is also out Tuesday but Alex Caruso, who had been in the concussion protocol since last week, was not listed on the injury report.

Holmgren, who missed a large portion of last season with a hip injury, is averaging 23.0 points and 10.3 rebounds for the 4-0 Thunder this year.