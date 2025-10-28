Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- A $180,000 Range Rover customized for NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was stolen in Georgia earlier this month, and law enforcement is still on the hunt for it.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office in northeast Georgia said investigators believe the SUV was taken from a local fabrication business and brought to the metro Atlanta area last week. The car was supposed to be transported to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the basketball star to use while he was in town for a Louisiana State University game, but it never arrived, CBS News Atlanta reported.

Investigators have identified multiple potential suspects and obtained several search warrants.

A spokesperson for California-based Effortless Motors, which customized the car and has worked with O'Neal since 2023, told CBS News Atlanta that FirstLine Trucking LLC, which was responsible for transporting the car, said the company's system was hacked.

The car was being customized for O'Neal's 7-foot-1 height, among other upgrades.

Effortless Motors is offering $10,000 for any information that could help investigators find the vehicle, news outlets reported.