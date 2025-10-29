Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Entering the regular season, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr put three of his five starters in permanent ink: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, setting the expectation that he would rotate the other two slots based on matchup and performance.

There is now a fourth starter set in stone. Fifth-year wing Jonathan Kuminga has played well enough in his first five starts of the season, Kerr said, to secure a starting spot, assigning him the opponent's best perimeter scorer to open each game.

"He'll be our starter going forward," Kerr said ahead of the Warriors' 98-79 win over the Clippers on Tuesday night. "He's been fantastic. Last night we put him on Ja [Morant]. Tonight we'll put him on James Harden. I think he's ready."

This is particularly notable considering the contract context that came before it. Kuminga craved and agitated for an increased role and a consistent starting spot for much of the previous two seasons. He spent much of this past summer testing restricted free agency, searching for a path to more guaranteed playing time and opportunity.

But the Warriors turned down sign-and-trade overtures from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. They used their leverage to get him back on a two-year, $46.8 million contract, under no promise he would be delivered an extra opportunity under Kerr. The presumption was he'd open the season in a bench role.

Circumstances shifted. Kerr decided Al Horford, in his 19th season, should be limited to around 22 minutes per night and said his rotation pattern made more sense as a reserve. Moses Moody, the planned starter in Horford's place, injured his calf in a training camp practice.

So Kuminga was delivered an early opportunity, and he's busted through the door. In five games, he's averaging 16.2 points on 53.7% shooting. He's made 7 of his 16 3s. He has 37 rebounds, his most ever in a five-game stretch.

"The way he's rebounding, the way he's attacking the rim, that's what makes him special," Kerr said. "When he's playing to that talent, to that ability, it changes our team."

After blowout home wins over the Grizzlies and Clippers the past two nights, the Warriors are 4-1. In those five games, Kuminga, Butler and Green have played 74 minutes together. The Warriors have outscored opponents by 37 when that trio shares the court.

Prior to the season, Kerr said he was reluctant to play those three together due to spacing concerns. The latest data has shifted his opinion.

"You've hardly seen any of the mid-shot clock, 17-foot pullups [from Kuminga]," Kerr said. "You're seeing him being much more purposeful, getting the ball to Jimmy, getting the ball to Steph, attacking the rim. He's really putting a lot of pressure on people. The combination of Jimmy and Draymond and JK wasn't great last year, but because of all the improvements JK has made, his passing, it's just really clicking. So we're going to stay with that."

Kerr said the fifth starter will shift between third-year guard Brandin Podziemski and second-year center Quinten Post, depending on matchup.