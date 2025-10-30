Victor Wembanyama improvises on his way to the basket to score for the Spurs. (0:18)

During his young NBA career, Victor Wembanyama has made a name for himself on and off the court -- including with his viral Halloween fits.

In 2023, the San Antonio Spurs star arrived for his first Halloween game in a costume reminiscent of the fictional supernatural creature Slenderman. He wound up dropping 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks in a 115-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Last year, he took it to another level, dressing as No-Face, a character from the Academy Award-winning animated film "Spirited Away." Wembanyama wore an all-black one-piece fit and covered his face with the trademark mask.

The costume preceded a 25-point, 9-rebound, 7-assist performance plus 5 steals and blocks each against the Utah Jazz -- the second time in his career he put up at least five each in five stat categories.

However, despite the Halloween success in the past, fans unfortunately might have to wait until next year to see Wembanyama on the holiday. The Spurs play on Thursday against the Miami Heat, prompting the center to hint that he might not show up in a costume this year.

"Days away [from Halloween] but we don't got a game on Halloween," he said Tuesday. "So, we don't get to see a costume this year, unfortunately."

Time will tell if Wembanyama stays true to his word, but one thing is certain -- all eyes will be on the Spurs' pregame arrivals Thursday.