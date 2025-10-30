DALLAS -- Mavericks reserve guard Brandon Williams apologized Wednesday for being a distraction after he was arrested Saturday on a charge of marijuana possession.

"I can't really go into further detail," Williams, 25, said before the Mavericks' game against Indiana. "I just want to apologize for just being a distraction. I want to take full accountability."

Williams was arrested at DFW International Airport on Saturday after less than 2 ounces of marijuana were found in his luggage.

"Going to a funeral for a friend that's passing, having that incident, that's something that he has to deal with," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "We can all be here to support him."

Williams, who hasn't scored and is averaging 9.5 minutes in two games in his fourth NBA season, was available for Wednesday's game after being out for personal reasons for Dallas' two previous games.