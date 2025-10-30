Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Zach LaVine said his return to Chicago "felt like I came home" after playing his first game at the United Center since being traded to the Sacramento Kings last season.

"I love Chicago," LaVine said Wednesday night after scoring 30 points in the Kings' 126-113 loss to the Bulls. "Through ups and downs. I've grown my family here. I've had major moments, low points. I became a man here."

LaVine spent eight seasons in Chicago, making a pair of All-Star teams and ranking in the top 10 in franchise history in points, 3s and made field goals. But the Bulls traded LaVine to the Kings as part of a three-team deal in an attempt to move forward with a younger team.

During the first quarter Wednesday, the Bulls played a tribute video to highlight LaVine's career and he was also greeted with a standing ovation, which compelled him to get off the bench and acknowledge the crowd.

"I know I did a lot of good in Chicago," LaVine said. "I just wish I could have won more here."

Chicago went 174-242 during LaVine's tenure, making the playoffs only once before losing in the first round. Still, LaVine said he was happy with the legacy he left behind.

"Sometimes you do the best you can," he said. "None of us try to lose, but you played the cards that you're dealt and you play them to the best of your ability. I feel like I did that. I appreciate each and every moment that I've had here. I'll continue to be a fan of this team and this organization unless I'm playing against them. It's nothing but love for me."

After the game, LaVine and Kings forward DeMar DeRozan, who spent three seasons (2021-24) with the Bulls, shared laughs and hugs on the court with many of their former teammates, including coach Billy Donovan and Bulls forward Matas Buzelis.

"I played my homage to him," said Buzelis, who finished with 27 points and 5 rebounds. "He is an amazing guy. He answers all the questions I have. Amazing role model. He is my first superstar teammate ... he was a great leader. That's my guy."

"I know I did a lot of good in Chicago," said Zach LaVine, pictured above with former Bulls teammate Coby White. "I just wish I could have won more here." Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Buzelis helped lead the Bulls to victory over LaVine's Kings as Chicago improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2021-22, also the last time the team made the postseason. That Bulls squad was led by DeRozan, LaVine and Lonzo Ball, before an injury to Ball derailed what was a promising start.

Chicago never recovered that fleeting success and went on to lose in the play-in tournament for three consecutive seasons.

"We saw a glimpse of how good we were, but I think there's a lot of things that go into that as well, LaVine said. "It takes a winning mindset from top to bottom, and we just didn't get it done. Sometimes you have to live with that. You have to look at yourself in the mirror and everybody else does as well, figuring out why it didn't work.

"But in this league, when it doesn't happen, then you've got to figure out -- you restart, you rebuild, you go younger, and that's what they did. I respect their decision and I'm glad to see how good they're doing right now."