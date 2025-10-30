Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court during the Hornets' 144-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Ball was whistled for an offensive foul on a drive and made the hand gesture after the call and was assessed a technical foul with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter in Miami.

Ball finished with 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the loss. Ball is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds in the first four games of the season.

Charlotte hosts the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.