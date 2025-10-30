FOR A FEW hours last Thursday, it was a relatively normal morning for Jrue Holiday and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates.

Most of them had turned their phones off hoping to sleep in after a late-night season-opening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The biggest issue Holiday faced was whether his kids would let him sleep past 8 a.m.

But when morning came and he checked his phone, he knew nothing about this season was going to be normal again. For any of them.

His coach, Chauncey Billups, the Hall of Fame player who had been guiding Portland through its rebuild the past five seasons, was in federal custody. Billups had been arrested by the FBI in a predawn raid in connection with a federal probe into rigged poker games and was implicated in a separate probe into illegal gambling on NBA games.

The news was everywhere.

Holiday didn't have a long history with Billups, but he thought he knew his coach well enough.

Two years ago, after Holiday had been traded to Portland from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal for Damian Lillard, Billups had called to tell him that he would love to have Holiday as a veteran leader on the team as it began its rebuild. But he also wanted to know where Holiday's head and heart were, too. Holiday had won a championship with the Bucks in 2021 and at 33, was still a deeply impactful player.

Holiday told Billups he preferred to be on a contending team, and the Blazers worked with him and his representatives to find a trade (ultimately to the Boston Celtics) that worked for both sides. The Blazers got back promising young center Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round draft picks. The Celtics got Holiday, who proved critical to their championship run in 2024.

"Chauncey really did me a solid the first time I was traded here, just being able to see things through my lens and ask me what I wanted," Holiday told ESPN. "Not many coaches would do that. But he understood because he was also a player in this league."

This summer, circumstances had changed. The Celtics were looking to shed salary and retool, while superstar forward Jayson Tatum was out with a torn Achilles' tendon. And the Blazers were looking to add veterans such as Holiday, who could help elevate their young core of Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan.

They had also signed Billups to a multiyear contract extension in April.

After just 117 wins in his first four seasons, the team believed its coach, and his roster, could make the turn.

This time, the conversation with Billups went differently.

Holiday told his new coach he was excited about the trade and moving his family across the country to play for him. Billups came over to Holiday's new house a handful of times to make sure he was comfortable.

"We talked all the time," Holiday said. "A little bit of basketball. A lot of life."

In no world could Holiday see Billups' arrest coming. In no way could he picture Billups being involved in what he has been accused of.

It's a line that has been whispered across all levels of the NBA this past week, from the Blazers' locker room to opposing coaches and players, from people merely in Billups' orbit to those in his inner circle. The man portrayed in the FBI indictment is not the man they thought they knew.

"Honestly," Holiday said, "we were shocked."

AS HOLIDAY SPOKE to reporters after the Trail Blazers' 139-119 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, his teammate, Matisse Thybulle, listened and nodded along.

He liked the way Holiday described interim coach Tiago Splitter as "stoic" and that Splitter had the right "demeanor" to step into the still stunning void Billups' departure had created.

Splitter and general manager Joe Cronin had addressed the team Thursday afternoon after the news broke to relay whatever details and instructions they could.

They didn't know much more than the players did at that point.

The most salient detail they told the players was simply a mandate: that it wasn't appropriate to contact Billups, who had been arraigned and released on bail Thursday afternoon.

"Everyone thinks we might know more than everyone else," Thybulle said. "But it's like Twitter is telling us just as much as anyone else."

Thybulle says he and Billups talked every day, sometimes multiple times a day. But it was more than that.

"Chauncey just believed in me," the veteran wing said.

And, in turn, Thybulle wants to believe in Billups now despite the accusations.

He has not read the 22-page indictment documenting Billups' alleged involvement in rigged poker games associated with the Mafia. Or the 23-page indictment documenting Billups' alleged involvement in illegal gambling, leaking information about his own team to gamblers who then profited off their bets.

"Let's not mince words," said FBI director Kash Patel at a news conference last Thursday announcing the charges. "This is the insider trading saga for the NBA. That's what this is."

Back in Portland, Thybulle said that amid the turmoil, he, like the rest of his teammates, is trying to remain focused on his day job.

"It's not really something I want to get too lost in," he said. "Hopefully things can work themselves out and we find out sooner rather than later. But try not to let it occupy too much of your mind and emotional space."

Still, there will be a physical reminder of this uncertainty every time the team steps foot in their home locker room. The door to Billups' office, near the entrance, was closed Friday night. No yellow police tape. No signs. Just a closed wooden door with cold, white walls surrounding it, with no promise of it reopening anytime soon.

When he was the head coach, that door was never closed. He was always available, in person or on the phone. But now they can't call him. Or check how he is doing. Or get advice on how to manage a massive scandal that has enveloped the league.

That door is now closed.

Before Friday's game, Holiday and Lillard gathered the team inside the theater room in the practice facility for an impromptu meeting, multiple team sources said. They wanted to send a message to their young team.

Lillard's was simple:

Stay together. No matter what happens. Or how much you might be worried about Billups or his family. Stay together. Because other teams aren't going to feel sorry for us.

The questions inside the Blazers' locker room and across the NBA center around the same theme: How do we reconcile the man we thought we knew -- and a man the federal government believes is a criminal? Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

ONE PERSON WHO did get through to Billups was his former coach in Detroit, Hall of Famer Larry Brown. He has texted him almost every day since Thursday, he says, to let him know he cared and was thinking about him.

Another is LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, Billups' best friend. Sunday night in Los Angeles was supposed to be a reunion for Billups and Lue. The two men have been close since they were teenagers playing on AAU teams in the late 1990s. Lue was a scrappy point guard for the Kansas City Blue. Billups was an All-American for the Oakland Soldiers. They got even closer in college when Lue went to Nebraska and Billups starred for Colorado. Lue would come stay with Billups in the summers and they would play every day.

After their playing careers were over, Lue even helped spark Billups' desire to start coaching.

"It's hard to process," Lue said before the game, later adding, "I believe in Chauncey's character. I know who he is as a person. I've been with him since I was 17 years old. So, it's just hard to see something like this happen."

Brown, for his part, is struggling to believe it, too.

"He would be one of the last people I would think about involving himself with bad people," Brown told ESPN. "If you talked to anybody that was involved with Chauncey, that spent time with him and knew his family, knew his kids, I think they'd be saying the same thing."

It's a circular refrain dominating conversations inside the Blazers' locker room and across the league -- the difficulty of reconciling a man so many considered to be a colleague, a friend, a coach, and the man the federal government presents as a criminal.

Why would a Hall of Famer risk his reputation, not to mention millions and millions of dollars in current and future salary, to play in allegedly rigged poker games and leak information to gamblers?

How could he even know the mobsters who are alleged to have run these games?

How could he get involved in something like this?

Could this just be a misunderstanding?

Did I truly know him as well as I thought I did?