With the announcement of his latest children's book, "Happy Spooky Halloween," on Thursday, LeBron James has put on his author hat once again.

The 32-page picture book with illustrations by Ariel Landy is about "teamwork and Halloween thrills." It is set to release on July 21 by publisher HarperCollins.

Halloween is the Los Angeles Lakers star's favorite holiday, and he has often dressed up in costume. He called it a bucket list item to launch a book about the day.

"You guys know how much I love Halloween and this one's going to be special," James said in a short video on social media. "So happy spooky Halloween ... to everyone."

The plot follows a main character named Zara and her friends attending a Halloween party "the big kids" are throwing at fictional Hickory Elementary, according to HarperCollins' description.

James has previously published three children's books: "I Promise" in 2020, "We Are Family" in 2023 and "I Am More Than" in 2024. "I Promise" became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.