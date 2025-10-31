        <
          Halloween 2025: Top athlete costumes from around the sports world

          Giannis Antetokounmpo dressed as a minion from the film series "Despicable Me" before the Bucks game on Thursday. Bucks / X
          • ESPN staffOct 31, 2025, 01:31 PM

          Athletes have once again tapped into their creative sides for Halloween, and the costumes have been memorable.

          Chicago Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno dressed as Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies showed up for their flight as Frozone from "The Incredibles" or Michael Myers.

          However, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have stolen the show. He dressed up as a minion from the animated film series "Despicable Me" while arriving to the Bucks game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

          Here are how some other stars who got into spooky season.

          Detroit Lions

          Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson

          Jaxson Dart

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies

          Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Nick Foligno

          Seattle Kraken (and Adam Sandler)