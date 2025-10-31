Open Extended Reactions

Athletes have once again tapped into their creative sides for Halloween, and the costumes have been memorable.

Chicago Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno dressed as Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies showed up for their flight as Frozone from "The Incredibles" or Michael Myers.

However, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have stolen the show. He dressed up as a minion from the animated film series "Despicable Me" while arriving to the Bucks game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Here are how some other stars who got into spooky season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies

we're just gonna leave this right here #67 pic.twitter.com/mGq44Mn7Tv — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 25, 2025

Nick Foligno or Nick Sirianni? the world may never know pic.twitter.com/YE6QySrOWH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 25, 2025

Seattle Kraken (and Adam Sandler)