The Charlotte Hornets exercised team options on guard Brandon Miller and forward Tidjane Salaun on Friday.

Miller, who had the fourth-year team option exercised on his contract, is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 assists this season in two games. He has been out since suffering a left shoulder subluxation injury in the second game of the season against Philadelphia on Saturday.

The second overall pick in the 2023 draft averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season in 27 games before a season-ending torn right wrist ligament.

The Hornets exercised the third-year team option on Salaun. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft averaged 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last season. In five games this season, Salaun is averaging 4.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.