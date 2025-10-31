Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell is joining Jarrett Allen on the sideline as the early-season injuries pile up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell is out for Friday night's home game against Toronto with left hamstring tightness. Allen was downgraded to out after breaking the ring finger on his left hand in a 125-105 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

Mitchell made all four of his 3-point attempts in a 12-point first quarter against the Celtics but was just 1-of-8 the rest of the way to finish with 15 points.

The Cavaliers were already missing starting point guard Darius Garland (toe) and forward Max Strus (foot). Both are rehabbing from offseason surgery.

Mitchell played in the first five games for the Cavs, who were the top seed in the Eastern Conference but lost to Indiana in the second round of the playoffs. The six-time All-Star is averaging 28 points.

The 6-foot-11 Allen also played the first five games, averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.