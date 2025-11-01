Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. will miss approximately four weeks with a right meniscus injury that will require a minor orthopedic procedure, the team announced Friday night.

Porter had been working his way back from a sprained left ankle he sustained during the first quarter of the Bucks' opening-night victory Oct. 22. But he injured the knee while working out on the court Thursday.

Porter, 25, began the season as the team's starting point guard. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30 games with Milwaukee last season after he was acquired at the trade deadline.

He was off to a fast start in the season opener against the Wizards, scoring 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before the ankle injury forced him from the game near the end of the first quarter.

In Porter's absence, Ryan Rollins has emerged as the Bucks' starting point guard. Rollins has set a career high in scoring in back-to-back games and is averaging 18.6 points and 5.0 assists on 52% shooting.