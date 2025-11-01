Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies suspended star point guard Ja Morant for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team, it was announced Saturday.

The suspension by the Grizzlies comes one day after a frustrated Morant told reporters to "go ask the coaching staff" about his struggles during Memphis' 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Morant was held to a season-low eight points, going 3-of-14 from the field, and seven assists. Asked about what he noticed in the game, Morant was again terse.

"According to them, probably don't play me, honestly," Morant said. "That's basically what the message was. It's cool."

Morant gave similar responses about asking the coaching staff when responding to questions without explaining further. He is averaging a career-low 28.5 minutes through six games.

First-year Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo's postgame news conference ended before he could be asked about Morant's comments.

The Grizzlies next play the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.