PHOENIX -- The San Antonio Spurs' depth at guard took another hit Sunday when No. 2 pick Dylan Harper suffered a calf injury defending a Nick Richards dunk in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs announced at halftime that Harper would be out for the rest of the game.

Harper appeared to injure his calf upon landing under the basket after failing to block Richards' dunk, which gave Phoenix a 48-37 lead with 5:02 left in the first half. Harper winced after walking toward the bench. Upon checking out, the rookie headed to the locker room with a member of San Antonio's medical staff.

The Spurs entered the matchup at Footprint Center already without veteran point guard De'Aaron Fox, who hasn't yet played in a game this season because of a hamstring injury suffered during the summer before training camp.

Harper, 19, played a total of 11 minutes against the Suns and contributed 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He entered the game fourth on the team in scoring (14.4), also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in five games.