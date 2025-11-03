Open Extended Reactions

Kyle Lowry is now, officially, in the 20-season club.

Lowry, Philadelphia's 39-year-old guard, checked in with 3:12 remaining in the 76ers' 129-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. It was Lowry's first game action of the season, and he's now the 12th player to reach the 20-season mark.

"I guess he gets his 20th season officially in the books now by hitting the court," 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. "Who would have thought it for Kyle Lowry 20 years ago, right?"

Vince Carter and LeBron James share the NBA record for player longevity with 22 seasons; James has yet to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season because of injury.

The LA Clippers' Chris Paul is in his 21st season, tying him with Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki for third-most all-time. Lowry joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Jamal Crawford and Udonis Haslem as those playing 20 seasons.

"He's really done a great job, I think, just being part of our leadership group," Nurse said. "Obviously, when the players are pulling for him out there, you can see that he's well-liked, well-respected, all that kind of stuff."

Lowry made his only shot, a 3-pointer with 1:19 left, and broke into a wide smile after scoring those points -- as teammates celebrated on the bench as well. He also had a steal and an assist.

"They are so happy for me," Lowry said of his teammates.

Lowry, a Philadelphia native and former Villanova star, is a six-time All-Star and was part of the Toronto team that won the 2019 NBA title.

"That's a Hall of Famer we're talking about," 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said. "Jersey's probably getting retired in Toronto. And he's up cheering for everybody, motivating people, talking in the locker room. I've got nothing but love and respect for K-Low and we appreciate having him."

Maxey said Lowry calls him several times a day, works out with him and has been invaluable even without playing game minutes.

"I couldn't do this without him," Maxey said.

Lowry is also working this season as an analyst for Prime Video, which is in its first season showing NBA games. Lowry finalized a multiyear deal with Prime in September, one calling for him to make select appearances this season with "increased responsibilities in the future."

Lowry spent nearly a decade with Toronto, is generally considered the greatest Raptor of all time and has said he will retire as part of that franchise one day -- even if only in a ceremonial capacity. Lowry also played for Houston, Memphis and Miami before joining the 76ers.