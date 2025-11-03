Mark Spears is uncertain what sort of adjustments the Lakers will make when LeBron James returns to the court. (0:46)

What do the Lakers look like when LeBron returns? (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will both be held out of the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced, putting a heavy burden on L.A.'s reserves on the road.

Doncic and Reaves played nearly 40 minutes apiece in the Lakers' 130-120 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday before flying with the team to Portland late Sunday night.

Doncic is listed on the injury report with lower left leg contusion management -- the same issue that caused him to miss three games last week. Reaves, who had not missed a game yet this season, is on the injury report with right groin soreness.

L.A. also will not have LeBron James (right sciatica), Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) and Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) available in Portland.

Starting center Deandre Ayton, who missed the second half of L.A.'s win in Memphis on Friday and all of the Heat game because of back spasms, is questionable to play, per the team. And backup big man Maxi Kleber, who has been sidelined with an abdominal muscle strain, is questionable to make his season debut in Portland, according to the team.

The Lakers are off to a 5-2 start, the third-best record in the Western Conference, thanks in large part to Doncic and Reaves.

Doncic is averaging 41.3 points on 54.5% shooting, 11.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists, while Reaves is averaging 31.1 points on 48.9%, with 9.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

One of L.A.'s two losses came against the Blazers, however. Portland, at 4-2, is No. 4 in the West in the early going.