November 2025 NBA schedule on ESPN: How to watch games

With so many teams dealing with injuries to key players, the race to the NBA championship this season seems wide open. But reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have something to say about that assumption after a 7-0 start. Will OKC stay hot in November? Stay tuned.

Check out the slate of NBA games on ESPN in November below:

*All times Eastern

What is the November schedule of ESPN matchups?

Nov. 5, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

10 p.m.: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

Nov. 8, 2025

10;30 p.m. Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers

Nov. 12, 2025

7 p.m.: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Nov. 19, 2025

7 p.m.: Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

9:30 p.m.: New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks

Nov. 26, 2025

5 p.m.: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

10 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

