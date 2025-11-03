Mark Spears is uncertain what sort of adjustments the Lakers will make when LeBron James returns to the court. (0:46)

An alley-oop pass by Austin Reaves on Sunday night has etched his name into the record books.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard threw a one-handed lob to Bronny James, who flew in for a two-handed jam that sent Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy late in the first quarter against the Miami Heat.

Reaves, who finished with 26 points and 11 assists, is no stranger to connecting on alley-oops with another member of the James family -- LeBron James.

On Monday, the Lakers posted a similar alley-oop that Reaves threw to LeBron on X.

Lob it up to a James, Austin knows what will happen. pic.twitter.com/O6Fb2dBuve — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 3, 2025

Reaves joked after the game that Sunday's moment puts him in rare air.

"I've got to be the first person in NBA history to throw a father a lob and a son a lob. I don't know. Got to be, right? While they're still on the same team," he said.

Reaves, 27, is right. He is the only player to assist on an alley-oop dunk to both a father and son over the past 25 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He added that he told LeBron it was "cool."

"I checked out after that. It was a pretty special moment," he said.

The Lakers defeated the Heat 130-120 behind Luka Doncic's 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The dunk marked Bronny's only points of the game -- he also recorded three steals and two assists in 18 minutes.

Last season, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game together.