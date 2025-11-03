        <
          LeBron to Bronny: Austin Reaves is first player since 2000 to throw alley-oops to father-son duo

          Nov 3, 2025

          An alley-oop pass by Austin Reaves on Sunday night has etched his name into the record books.

          The Los Angeles Lakers guard threw a one-handed lob to Bronny James, who flew in for a two-handed jam that sent Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy late in the first quarter against the Miami Heat.

          Reaves, who finished with 26 points and 11 assists, is no stranger to connecting on alley-oops with another member of the James family -- LeBron James.

          On Monday, the Lakers posted a similar alley-oop that Reaves threw to LeBron on X.

          Reaves joked after the game that Sunday's moment puts him in rare air.

          "I've got to be the first person in NBA history to throw a father a lob and a son a lob. I don't know. Got to be, right? While they're still on the same team," he said.

          Reaves, 27, is right. He is the only player to assist on an alley-oop dunk to both a father and son over the past 25 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

          He added that he told LeBron it was "cool."

          "I checked out after that. It was a pretty special moment," he said.

          The Lakers defeated the Heat 130-120 behind Luka Doncic's 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The dunk marked Bronny's only points of the game -- he also recorded three steals and two assists in 18 minutes.

          Last season, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game together.