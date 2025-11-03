        <
        >

          Hornets' Brandon Miller (shoulder) to be reevaluated in 2 weeks

          • Ohm YoungmisukNov 3, 2025, 11:35 PM
            Close
              Ohm Youngmisuk has covered the Giants, Jets and the NFL since 2006. Prior to that, he covered the Nets, Knicks and the NBA for nearly a decade. He joined ESPNNewYork.com after working at the New York Daily News for almost 12 years and is a graduate of Michigan State University.
              Follow him on Twitter »
            Follow on X

          The Charlotte Hornets confirmed on Monday that guard Brandon Miller's injury is a left shoulder subluxation and said he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

          Miller underwent further evaluation on the injury that he suffered on Oct. 25 in a 125-121 loss at Philadelphia.

          He has missed five straight games, after averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 assists across Charlotte's first two.

          The No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, Miller was limited to just 27 games in 2024-25 after he tore a ligament in his right wrist that ended his season.