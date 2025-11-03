The Charlotte Hornets confirmed on Monday that guard Brandon Miller's injury is a left shoulder subluxation and said he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Miller underwent further evaluation on the injury that he suffered on Oct. 25 in a 125-121 loss at Philadelphia.

He has missed five straight games, after averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 assists across Charlotte's first two.

The No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, Miller was limited to just 27 games in 2024-25 after he tore a ligament in his right wrist that ended his season.