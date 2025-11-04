Ja Morant was blunt when answering a question about his joy for the game of basketball. "You feel like you've got the same joy right now that we used to see? No." (1:24)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Ja Morant did little to address the friction that has boiled over between him and the Memphis Grizzlies in his return from a one-game suspension Monday night.

Morant had 18 points and 10 assists in the 114-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons, his first game since a team-imposed punishment due to his actions in Memphis' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Many of the star point guard's answers were short after Monday's game, and involved the theme of following the organization's statement when the suspension was announced.

"Y'all asked that question of them, huh?" he said. "... So, y'all know the answer to that."

In response to a question asking if Morant has his usual joy playing basketball, he said: "No."

Morant was in the Grizzlies' locker room before Monday's game, but ignored reporters' questions before getting dressed for warmups and leaving without saying a word.

Morant had only eight points in Friday's loss to the Lakers and seemed disengaged during the second half. Normally one of the league's best finishers in the paint, Morant settled for jumpers, attempting almost as many 3-pointers as he did shots in the lane.

Morant answered each question after the loss to the Lakers with a variety of "go ask the coaching staff." At one point, he was asked what the team could do differently, replying: "According to them, probably don't play me, honestly. That's what basically the message was after. It's cool."

Morant didn't add much more after Monday's loss. He continued to refer to the organization's statement.

"Obviously, they can't go and tell y'all something I ain't said," Morant replied to a question, later adding: "If I didn't have a good relationship with [them], I wouldn't talk to them at all."

