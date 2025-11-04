SACRAMENTO -- The Kings have agreed to a one-year veteran minimum deal with free agent center Precious Achiuwa, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, adding some needed frontcourt depth to a struggling team.
In a corresponding move to generate roster space, the Kings released second-year center Isaac Jones, sources said, opting for a more veteran presence to bolster their rotation.
Achiuwa is in his sixth NBA season. He was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2020, but delivered his most production during a three-season run in Toronto, averaging around 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes during his Raptors tenure, which spanned 153 games.
Achiuwa was sent to the New York Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby trade in December of 2023, re-signed as a free agent in the summer of 2024 and served as a capable bench option much of the previous two seasons. Achiuwa appeared in 17 playoff games for the Knicks, starting twice.
He joins a struggling Kings franchise attempting to generate some early season momentum. Sacramento is 2-5 after a loss in Denver on Monday night. Their defensive rating (118.3 points per 100 possessions) is fourth-worst in the NBA.
Fourth-year wing Keegan Murray, the entrenched starter at power forward, tore the UCL in his left thumb in the preseason and is still rehabbing. Russell Westbrook, another veteran signed on a one-year minimum deal, has been starting in Murray's place. Achiuwa is an immediate candidate to grab a bench role.