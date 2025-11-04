Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings have agreed to a one-year veteran minimum deal with free agent center Precious Achiuwa, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, adding some needed frontcourt depth to a struggling team.

In a corresponding move to generate roster space, the Kings released second-year center Isaac Jones, sources said, opting for a more veteran presence to bolster their rotation.

Achiuwa is in his sixth NBA season. He was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2020, but delivered his most production during a three-season run in Toronto, averaging around 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes during his Raptors tenure, which spanned 153 games.