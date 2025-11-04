Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland could make his season debut as soon as Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Garland has been sidelined since June when he underwent surgery to repair a left big toe injury that troubled him throughout last year's playoffs. He has been ramping up in recent weeks by going through training camp with the Cavs' G League team, and he has practiced with the Cavs this week.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson has said repeatedly over the past week that Garland is "close" to making his debut.

Garland had been battling the toe injury since last March, missing a pair of regular-season games before aggravating the injury in the first round of the playoffs.

Garland should provide an instant boost to the Cavs offense. The two-time All-Star put up 20.6 points and 6.7 assists on 47% shooting in 75 games last season, which should aid a Cleveland offense that ranks 26th in offensive efficiency entering Tuesday's games.

At 4-3, the Cavs have been shorthanded to begin the season thanks to injuries to Garland, fellow starter Max Strus -- who will miss a significant part of the season after undergoing foot surgery in August -- and center Jarrett Allen, who is playing through a fractured finger.