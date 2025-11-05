Desmond Bane was ejected in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks following a flagrant foul on Onyeka Okongwu and an ensuing technical foul. (0:45)

ATLANTA -- Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane was ejected in the third quarter of a 127-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks for a flagrant foul on Onyeka Okongwu and an ensuing technical foul.

Okongwu caught a long pass down court over Bane and was going in for a layup when Bane grabbed Okongwu's forearm on his way up for a hard foul. The Hawks' big man fell to the floor hard and as the ball went up in the air, Bane fired the ball down onto Okongwu.

Bane was assessed a flagrant one for the foul and a technical foul for directing the ball at Okongwu with 5:24 left in the third quarter. The ejection happened after officials reviewed the play and an upset Bane disagreed and questioned the ejection.

"Hard foul," Bane said after the game. "I mean, we talk about that -- no easy baskets. Nothing at the rim. Make them see the lights [on the ceiling] and hard foul. I swiped at the ball and it happened to hit him and they made the call that they made."

The Magic trailed the Hawks by 14 at the time of the ejection and would trail by 85-65 at the 5:16 mark shortly after Bane's ejection.

Orlando had a two-game winning streak snapped with the loss and dropped to 3-5. The Magic came into the season with high expectations after trading four unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to Memphis in the offseason for Bane.

Bane left with nine points in 22 minutes. Orlando had difficulty stopping Atlanta, which beat the Magic for a second time this season. But this win came without All-Star point guard Trae Young, who is out at least a month with a right MCL sprain.

"Turnovers, the defensive effort wasn't there," Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said. "We let the offense dictate our defense. That's on me. I didn't do a great job of getting these guys prepared for this game tonight. Understanding how they were so handsy and so physical, knowing they were going to try to turn us over, I got to do a better job with this group to let them know that."