Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Kessler had gotten off to a strong start to the season, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in five games before suffering the injury.

The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. The Jazz and Kessler discussed an extension to his rookie deal before the October deadline but did not come close to reaching an agreement.

Jusuf Nurkic is replacing Kessler in the Jazz's starting lineup.