FBI director Kash Patel details a sports gambling investigation that led to the arrests of several people, including Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups. (1:07)

A United States congressional committee is meeting with NBA officials Wednesday in Washington in the wake of the indictments of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The meeting is considered an informational sit-down for members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and will include conversations about the league's partnerships with sportsbooks and measures to prevent illegal use of non-public information, the sources said.

The committee sent a written request to the NBA for a briefing with commissioner Adam Silver in late October. Silver was not expected to be in attendance at Wednesday's session.

Congressional committees from the House and Senate sent letters to the NBA in the days after Billups, Rozier and Jones were among 34 people arrested as part of a sweeping federal investigation into alleged rigged poker games and sports betting schemes.

Jones, a former NBA player and assistant coach, will be arraigned at 2 p.m. Thursday in Brooklyn, New York. Billups' arraignment is slated for Nov. 24, and Rozier's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 8, in federal court in Brooklyn.