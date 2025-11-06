Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- It's been a year since Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from Minnesota to New York, but the feeling still sticks with the Knicks' All-Star big man.

"I'm still stunned, I mean, I'm still stunned. It's weird," Towns said following the Knicks' 137-114 win over his former team Wednesday night.

"I feel more like a Knick now after everything we went through last year, but it's weird to see that Wolves jersey -- especially the fire black one -- and not see 'Towns' on the back of it."

Towns was referring to the Timberwolves' throwback jersey they've gone back to this season, an ode to the Kevin Garnett era of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Towns spent nine seasons in Minneapolis before the blockbuster trade that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns on the eve of last year's training camp.

It was shocking because the Timberwolves had advanced to their first Western Conference finals since the Garnett era (2004), and Towns looked to be a cornerstone for the franchise next to Anthony Edwards after years of struggling.

The Knicks viewed Towns as a perfect counterpoint to Jalen Brunson, and the Timberwolves wanted to shed Towns' salary to avoid the punitive luxury tax apron.

Even with the logic, the emotions remain.

Later in his postgame interview session Wednesday night, Towns paused because he admitted he was going to refer to the Timberwolves as "we," symbolizing the connection he still feels with the franchise.

"Built something special there," Towns said. "It's different when you're in process and now you're going against the process. They're a great team. To see what they're doing right now, special, and I expect nothing less than greatness from them."

Both the Knicks and Timberwolves advanced to the conference finals last season, with sights set on higher ground this time around. Towns still keeps in frequent contact with his former teammates, "every day, if not every other day," and said many of the playcalls that used to be his now belong to former Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid.

"It's always great when you see your brothers," Towns said. "Ant, becoming the face of the league. Me and Rudy [Gobert], years and years of battles against each other, turning teammates, having a close bond. It was really good to compete against my brothers.

"It's deeper than basketball. It's family."

This was the second time Towns has gone against the Timberwolves, and in both games he has been productive. On Wednesday, Towns tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in 31 minutes as the Knicks dominated the final three quarters.

Despite the loss, Randle fared better in his second visit back to Madison Square Garden, with 32 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Towns had a couple of memorable plays against his former teammates, backing down the smaller Edwards and dunking over him. On another play, he caught Gobert.

Edwards, as is his wont, took it in stride.

"Man, he dunked on me today," he said. "I didn't jump, though. But yeah, he backed me down. But he's strong as hell. And he's 7 feet tall. I stood him up for five seconds, though. At that point, somebody's got to come help me. At 6-3, 6-4, and he's 7 feet, I need some help at some point."