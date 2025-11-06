Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The 204th triple-double of Russell Westbrook's 18-year NBA career came in his eighth game with his seventh professional team. It was as loud and impactful as many of the memorable ones that came before.

Westbrook, who signed a veteran minimum contract with the Sacramento Kings late in training camp, finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a 121-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Kings were without Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and Keegan Murray. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. In a depleted matchup devoid of typical star power, Westbrook rose and muscled the Kings across the finish line to improve their record to 3-5.

"Every night is a dogfight," Westbrook said. "Our schedule is pretty rough right now, but if we knuckle up and compete at a high level ... that's something I want to bring."

With 4:31 left, Westbrook directed his 14th rebound into a tip pass for his 10th assist, routing it to Dennis Schroder for a top-of-the-key made 3 to put the Kings up eight. His 15th and 16th rebounds delivered Sacramento extra possessions to milk the clock down the stretch. His defensive activity caused Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski to lose the ball out of bounds with 8.9 seconds left, clinching the win. Westbrook roared at the home crowd in celebration afterward.

"Humbly speaking, I'm the best rebounding guard ever," Westbrook said postgame. "So if the ball come across the rim, I'm going to get it."

Westbrook made that claim prior to learning he had actually made NBA history Wednesday night. Westbrook's 16 rebounds gave him 8,734 for his career, surpassing Jason Kidd (8,725) for the most rebounds by a guard. So his claim has some statistical merit.

"Oh," Westbrook said. "Honestly, I didn't even know that. I'm going to need the game ball."

Westbrook opened the season toward the back of the Kings' rotation. He had to wait all summer while Sacramento's new front office, led by general manager Scott Perry, figured out its final roster. He signed late. He played 19 and 17 minutes in the first two games.

But Westbrook's activity level was such an obvious jolt to a Kings roster and franchise in need of life that he quickly became a major player. Westbrook has played 27, 30, 29, 34, 37 and 35 minutes in the past six games. He has been elevated into the starting lineup.

"We needed it bad," teammate Malik Monk said of Westbrook. "Especially in the starting unit. I feel like for the last few years, we've been starting games pretty bad. With him going to the starting unit, it brings more oomph, more energy."

Westbrook made some buzz earlier in the week when he told reporters in Denver that the Nuggets -- his previous NBA team -- told him that they didn't want him back after the playoffs. Westbrook declined his player option and then spent the summer waiting for his opportunity with the Kings to materialize.

"I don't go anywhere I'm not wanted," Westbrook said in Denver. "I don't need to."

Westbrook turns 37 in seven days.

"It's crazy how he that old and still doing this," Monk said. "Dominating the game."