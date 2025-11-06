Donovan Mitchell puts on a 46-point masterclass in the Cavaliers' 132-121 win over the 76ers. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Sometimes, all it takes is a little motivation to bring out the best.

That was the case Wednesday night for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell posted a season-high 46 points on 15-of-21 shooting, with eight assists and four rebounds, in only 35 minutes of play in Cleveland's 132-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

He also shot an efficient 54.5% from beyond the arc and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

During his postgame news conference, Mitchell attested to what caused him to unleash his wrath on the offensive end of the floor.

"This kid pissed me off today," Mitchell told reporters. "I was playing 2K[26]. ... I told him too, I was like 'Wait, just wait.' And he just called me washed up; he called me a bunch of things, but I love it. He said he ain't seen a highlight from me in a minute, and I just told him, 'All right, we'll see.'"

"He called me washed up... he said he ain't seen a highlight from me in a minute."@spidadmitchell dedicates his 46-point night to an @NBA2K opponent from earlier in the day 🤣 https://t.co/vFZopDoF5J pic.twitter.com/M5KghXzBMT — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2025

Mitchell's Wednesday night performance marked his 20th 40-point game with the Cavaliers -- the second most in franchise history behind LeBron James' 51, according to ESPN Research.

He shot 71.4% from the field, tying him for the highest percentage in a 45-point Cavs game in franchise history with Kyrie Irving's 46 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2017 and James' 47-point outing against the Indiana Pacers in 2009.

Fair to say, Mitchell gave a highlight-filled night, connecting on six triples.

He took the time to also dedicate the season-high game to the online gaming user.

"This game was for that kid -- or grown man, whoever that was -- so I appreciate you," Mitchell said. "I told him I'd give him a shoutout too."

Mitchell didn't mention how much virtual currency he earned from playing with the gamer, but it sure was reward enough to earn a new season high.