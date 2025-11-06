Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left big toe sprain.

The Heat said Adebayo underwent an MRI, which revealed the toe sprain, and is listed as day-to-day.

Adebayo checked himself out during the first quarter of the Heat's 122-112 loss at Denver on Wednesday.

Adebayo played just eight minutes in the loss. The Heat center has started off the season strong, averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.

Miami is already without Tyler Herro, who continues to be sidelined after undergoing surgery on his left foot. He dealt with an impingement in his left foot last season before suffering a left ankle injury during an offseason workout.