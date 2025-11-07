Shams Charania joins "NBA Today" with news on De'Aaron Fox making his debut Saturday for the Spurs against the Pelicans. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox is set to make his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Saturday, the team said Friday.

Fox has rehabbed from an offseason hamstring injury and ramped up this week for his weekend debut.

The Spurs will now have a potentially long runway this season with the All-Star duo of Fox and Victor Wembanyama after just five games and 120 total minutes together last season following San Antonio's deadline deal for Fox from Sacramento.

Fox is the first of multiple injured Spurs who will return as reinforcement and depth on the roster. Rookie guard Dylan Harper is sidelined for multiple weeks with a calf strain, and center Luke Kornet is working toward a return from an ankle sprain.

Fox, 27, is one of just two players to average 20 points, 5 assists and 1 steal in each of the past six seasons along with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

The Spurs are 5-2 entering Friday night's NBA Cup home game against the Houston Rockets.