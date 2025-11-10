Open Extended Reactions

The onset of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season brings with it the debut of arguably the strongest NCAA freshman class in the past half-decade and a wave of excitement around the loaded 2026 draft class.

NBA scouts have crisscrossed the country for early looks at these players, heading into a rich national nonconference college slate in November and December featuring some huge prospect matchups. If the early returns are indicative, there are real implications for how NBA teams might decide to navigate the season. A strong top group of prospects, headlined by Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, is expected to make lottery night particularly consequential for a range of franchises -- and a broader tanking race for a chance to select atop the draft is already underway.

This is presently regarded as one of the deeper drafts in recent memory, with a host of talented newcomers joined by a strong group of returners who opted to stay in college, thanks in large part to the way NIL salaries have shaped the financial landscape for players.

With that, here are ESPN's top 100 rankings for the 2026 draft class with breakdowns for the top 25, informed by my own player evaluation process, intel from around the NBA and college ranks, and offering a representation of the available player pool and insight into executives' and scouts' views.

Freshman | Height: 6-6 | Age: 18.8

The debates about which prospect should be the No. 1 pick are already unfolding around the NBA. I've had this conversation with many around the league since last spring, and right now it's Peterson who has the loudest argument. He's continued to back that up with his play coming off a dominant senior year of high school, and there frankly just hasn't been much for scouts to nitpick.

The list of American-born guards at or close to Peterson's level over the past decade is short. There is an argument for him as one of the most dynamic and polished downhill guards to enter the college ranks since Derrick Rose in 2007. He has an NBA frame, is physical, explosive, has strong decision-making skills and a notable competitive edge. He's taken a leap as a perimeter shooter and has room to grow playing away from the ball. He's also an active and opportunistic defender with good positional size.

Ultimately, Peterson's future team is going to want the ball in his hands -- and it's not easy to find dynamic high-usage guards who are also plus defenders. He'll need to continue polishing his off-the-dribble scoring and sharpening his creation, but Peterson will put pressure on the paint immediately with his change-of-speed and explosion. Maintaining efficiency on high volume while drawing tons of defensive attention will likely be one of his obstacles on a Kansas team that's not replete with talent around him.

This will be a fascinating race to watch, with Dybantsa and Boozer set to make strong cases as well. Peterson will go head-to-head with both, as Kansas faces Duke on Nov. 18 and hosts BYU in January. If there's a front-runner in the discussion, it's Peterson. He's the total package, and he's in the driver's seat at this stage of the season.

Freshman | Height: 6-9 | Age: 18.8

Considered the runaway favorite for the No. 1 pick in this class for much of his high school career, Dybantsa ceded ground to Peterson during an up-and-down senior season. His strong play at the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer helped move the needle positively, and he remains firmly in the discussion for the top spot.

Dybantsa's size, power and fluidity on the wing give him outstanding upside, and he's one of the top all-around athletes in the draft. He can bully people on his way into the paint, has shown growth as a playmaker and should thrive downhill on an NBA floor. When competing defensively, he's quite hard to score on and disruptive with his length. Teams have seen what Dybantsa can do at his best, and that version of him is a bona fide No. 1 candidate.

Still, consistency has been a talking point amongst NBA evaluators hoping to see more from him. He'll need to continue polishing his offensive skill, as his handle isn't the shiftiest, and he's more comfortable rising from midrange than long distance at this stage. You can argue that leaves more room for growth, or that it creates more margin for error on his pathway to a high-usage scoring role. Dybantsa has been unselfish in his first couple of games, showcasing his ability to move the ball and find teammates, but there are also moments where he stands to be more aggressive, picking spots to score.

Regardless of how the top of this draft ultimately shakes out, Dybantsa is broadly viewed as a potential franchise changer and future All-Star. He's fully capable of blowing the No. 1 discussion open with a monster season.

play 0:21 AJ Dybantsa rocks the rim with flush AJ Dybantsa rocks the rim with flush

Freshman | Height: 6-9 | Age: 18.3

Not to be left out of the top pick discussion, Boozer projects to be among the top players in college basketball and might be the most college-ready of the trio. He has always been more advanced than his peers, as an early bloomer physically, who continues to sharpen nearly every area of his game. No one in the freshman class was more consistently productive or dominant in high school.

A gifted all-around player who's remarkably efficient and has worked to extend his range from 3, Boozer will be the centerpiece of Duke's offense as a scoring and playmaking hub. He is exceptionally strong but also reads the floor quickly, and his ability to punish defenders on the block and whip the ball out of double-teams can be devastating. He's an outstanding team defender with active hands, but not a traditional rim protector, and projects best defensively at the 4, which means he'll likely be challenged to defend in space from time to time in the pros.

What's held Boozer a tick behind Peterson and Dybantsa for many evaluators at this point is the perception that his ceiling isn't quite as high -- he is closer to maxing out physically, isn't as explosive and relies much more on his strength to create his own offense. That advantage for early bloomers typically narrows as prospects climb the ranks, and Boozer isn't agile or quick playing off the bounce, limiting how he can create for himself. NBA teams will want to see him sharpen his jumper and hope he can improve his defensive versatility.

Boozer has a chance to smash the upside narrative with sheer productivity. While his skill set makes him a little more divisive than the other two, evaluators largely feel quite comfortable with what they're getting from him as a future cornerstone player.

play 1:03 Boozer twins start strong in debut for No. 6 Duke Boozer twins start strong in debut for No. 6 Duke

Freshman | Height: 6-10 | Age: 18.9

Ament is less of a fully formed player than the three prospects ahead of him: He grew later, took longer to become a national name, and is furthest from reaching his significant ceiling. He possesses a coveted combination of perimeter size, mobility and shooting touch that gives him a pathway to being high impact on both ends, though envisioning what the best version of him looks like requires more imagination. Like many greener, physically underdeveloped shot-making forwards before him, Ament will likely deal with some ups and downs adjusting to college basketball.

Adding strength, learning to play through contact and developing his game off the dribble are all paramount for Ament. That process requires patience, and it could be another year or two before he's ready to drive winning in the pros. But Ament is the type of fluid, sweet-shooting perimeter player whom NBA teams always covet, and the type of mold that earns the benefit of the doubt from scouts. It might take a huge season for him to crack the top three, but his uncommon size and skill set will make teams take a hard look.

The fact that a player with Ament's upside could be available outside the top three come June reinforces the early excitement around this class.

Freshman | Height: 6-10 | Age: 19.3

Wilson's breakout performance against Kansas on Friday underscored his place among the draft's top prospects, wowing onlookers with his motor and all-around impact. He checks a lot of important boxes for a modern forward, as a hard-playing plus athlete with strong defensive versatility and advanced passing skills. That combination fits neatly into the NBA blueprint: big, switchable, athletic forwards who can move the ball and play in flow. He has been a quicker study than some expected, and is tracking as North Carolina's first lottery pick since Coby White in 2019.

The biggest question with Wilson's game right now centers on his ballhandling skills and jump shot, and how much he'll be able to create for himself on the perimeter. The progress he makes in those areas will impact how scouts perceive his ultimate ceiling -- whether he can become a scoring focal point, or might top out as more of a complementary player. But his huge role at UNC gives him a chance to stretch himself offensively, and he's gaining early momentum with how well he's played.

play 0:22 Caleb Wilson skies for big UNC putback jam Caleb Wilson elevates to throw the hammer down for UNC vs. Kansas.

Freshman | Height: 6-5 | Age: 19.6

Brown has been trending up over the past year, playing a leading role for Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup and establishing himself amongst the top long-term guard prospects in this class. After a 6-inch growth spurt in high school, his size, ability to change speeds and dangerous pull-up shooting has turned him into a difficult cover. Brown's deep range and ability to create for himself and others off screens could make him a potential long-term starter with continued growth.

While he needs to improve his shot selection, physicality and become a more consistent defender to reach that upside, Brown's late-blooming trajectory, speed and potent shot-making are likely strong selling points. As he gains strength and confidence attacking the paint and playing through contact, his game could take off, and scouts are eager to see if he emerges as the leader of what's expected to be a highly competitive Louisville team.

play 0:21 Mikel Brown Jr. throws down the hammer Mikel Brown Jr. throws down the hammer

Freshman | Height: 6-11 | Age: 18.8

Cenac is viewed as more of a project by NBA standards, but his excellent mobility, measurables (7-3 wingspan, 9-1 standing reach), developing impact as a rim protector, rebounder and complementary scorer make him a lottery candidate with significant upside. His offensive skill level continues to develop -- he's shown flashes from beyond the arc -- and learning to be consistently physical, finish plays and operate in traffic under the rim would help answer some early questions.

Houston, under head coach Kelvin Sampson, has rarely relied heavily on freshmen, but they'll need Cenac to be a difference-maker. There's a wider range of long-term outcomes for him than many of the other top freshmen, but athletic stretch bigs with his level of two-way upside are uncommon, and also tend to take a while to develop. That archetype will rightfully keep him in the lottery conversation, depending on what kind of season he can put together.

Freshman | Height: 6-8 | Age: 18.8

Peat wasted no time establishing himself as a top player in the college ranks with a huge 30-point performance against Florida last week, backing up his reputation as a major winner in high school. Though a touch undersized for a 4-man by NBA standards, his physicality, length (6-11 wingspan) and ability to quickly process the floor helps compensate. He's mobile, active and has a well-developed identity as a player already, and it appears he'll have a chance to shoulder the offensive load for Arizona.

It's easy to appreciate the winning things Peat does, but the questions here have centered more around his upside -- he's physically mature and doesn't shoot consistently from 3 yet, which scouts view as the biggest swing skill that would open up his game long-term. He appears set for a huge season, and while his appeal to lottery teams could be more fit-dependent, Peat's workmanlike approach to winning games makes him easy to appreciate.

Sophomore | Height: 6-10 | Age: 18.3

Quaintance is our highest-ranked college returner after racking up blocks and boards at Arizona State as a 17-year-old freshman; he wasn't old enough to declare for last June's draft. Kentucky has been slow-playing his return from a torn ACL, but the hope is for him to return by January.

Though somewhat undersized for a true center, Quaintance's nearly 7-5 wingspan helps compensate, and he has plus defensive instincts and mobility. His impressive defensive playmaking numbers (3.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per 40 minutes at ASU) suggest he can be a real interior anchor. His lack of jump shooting is a wart in his projection -- 47% from the foul line was also discouraging -- but he's strong and athletic enough to be an effective vertical spacer, play finisher and screener. Without a reliable jumper, his long-term upside may be capped to an extent in the modern game, but his ability to impact the interior remains appealing long-term.

Freshman | Height: 6-8 | Age: 18.4

Sarr clocks in as the second-biggest draw on a prospect-laden Duke team, with plus size on the wing and long-term upside as a contributor on both ends. He's a stellar perimeter defender and has the length (6-11 wingspan) and foot speed to be disruptive across multiple positions. His defense is the strongest selling point right now -- he's more of a utility wing that fills in the gaps on offense, and likely won't be relied upon for huge scoring numbers in college. Still, there should be room for Sarr to showcase his upside as a secondary creator and establish himself as a reliable shooter, plus he has good auxiliary traits as an explosive slasher who can operate without the ball and make plays for others. He should stick in late lottery discussions with a strong season, thanks to his size and versatility on both ends of the floor.

11. Karim Lopez, SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6-9 | Age: 18.6

Lopez has a chance to become the NBA's first Mexican-born first-round pick, with excellent size, guard skills and good offensive instincts. That combination of traits produces a solid NBA baseline, and he has been efficient thus far in the NBL, shooting 51.6 % from the field and 41.7% from 3 with an improved perimeter stroke. Lopez has made nice strides offensively, but his individual defense has slightly dropped off this season and become a concern. It's important to note that he's coming off a back injury, which might be inhibiting him to an extent, but some evaluators are still concerned about his athleticism translating at the highest level. The appeal is there as a bigger forward who can handle, pass and shoot, but Lopez will have to continue answering those questions to keep his stock solid in a talented draft class.

Freshman | Height: 6-6 | Age: 19.6

Mullins is out until December with an ankle injury, delaying the start of what could be a breakout season. He stood out at the Nike Skills Academy in August, is regarded as one of the top perimeter shooters in this class, and plays with an appealing level of confidence and maturity for his age. Mullins' ability to score off movement and from deep range is the key calling card here and should make him immediately impactful for UConn, a program that's used top shooters as well as any. He's also a willing defender, helping to prop up his path to earning minutes. The mix of skills and intangibles gives Mullins a chance to be more than a shooting specialist in the long run and should make him an excellent fit with the Huskies, who will need his scoring ability in the lineup.

Freshman | Height: 6-5 | Age: 19.5

Yessoufou built momentum coming off the Hoop Summit and summer circuit as a potential lottery candidate, thanks to his strong frame, high-functioning motor and flashes of shotmaking. His defense is well ahead of his offense right now -- while not overly tall for a wing, he's broad, exceptionally strong for his size and can be quite disruptive and difficult to score on. His ability to rebound and win extra possessions is a separator. On the other end, he's still a work in progress -- he's an aggressive scorer, but relies heavily on barreling into the paint, and scouts have questioned his decision-making. He's becoming more consistent shooting from outside and developing touch from midrange, but isn't likely to be a focal point with the ball in his hands long term, nor is he much of a passer. If Yessoufou can manage to be efficient in spite of that, his defensive potential and energy should make him an appealing draft target.

play 0:30 Tounde Yessoufou elevates for dunk vs. Washington Huskies Tounde Yessoufou elevates for jam vs. Washington Huskies

Junior | Height: 6-9 | Age: 22.3

After playing key minutes off the bench during last season's championship run, Haugh looks set for an individual breakout as a centerpiece for the Gators. As one of college basketball's elite glue guys, Haugh offers positional size, passing feel and a nonstop motor on both ends, making him an attractive potential rotation option for the NBA. He lives primarily off cuts, rebounds and opportunistic offense, enabled by his understanding of spacing and quickness to read the floor. He shot a passable 34% from 3 last season, but has room to improve catching and shooting that would further enhance his value. The fact that Haugh will enter the NBA at age 23 caps some of the developmental upside, but his positional size, competitiveness and hyperactive style should translate into a useful role right away, and make him a safe bet to succeed.

Senior | Height: 6-9 | Age: 23.1

Lendeborg was immensely productive at UAB and drew NBA interest before ultimately opting to stick with Michigan, where he'll feature prominently. He has touch from long range, can put the ball on the floor to create mismatches, and adds value on the glass and as a defensive playmaker. His strength, mobility, length (7-4 wingspan) and well-rounded game check important boxes for a modern frontcourt player. The fact that Lendeborg will be 24 years old upon entering the NBA is a major caveat here, and how much development is left untapped will be a key discussion point. Scouts gripe about his bouts of passivity as a scorer. But he's ultimately above-average in enough key areas that he should land in the first round, and he's capable of an All-American caliber season that would help his case.

Freshman | Height: 6-2 | Age: 19.0

A gifted playmaker who lacks optimal height for his position, Acuff is a college-ready floor leader with the offensive talent to overcome some of those concerns. His ability to navigate tight spaces with his handle, play with pace and score with craft around the rim has allowed him to be effective at his size and give him upside as a shot-creator, although he can be a streaky jump shooter. The greater issue will likely come on defense, where he's pesky guarding the ball, but smaller guards who are one-position defenders inherently have a higher bar to clear on the path to earning starter's minutes. Acuff has the talent, toughness and confidence to make a strong case for himself, and showing he can pilot a winning team, pick his spots to score and make good decisions over the course of the season might give him a case higher than this.

Freshman | Height: 6-11 | Age: 19.5

Steinbach gained valuable pro experience last season in Germany, had an excellent summer at the FIBA U19 World Cup and has carried that momentum into college, where his all-around productivity and fundamentally sound play have helped build early buzz. Although not elite from a tools perspective (7-1 wingspan) and lacking true center size, Steinbach is coordinated, an excellent rebounder, passes well and plays an efficient style that lends itself to winning. Evaluators have thus far valued his floor more than his upside, but he's trending in the right direction to start the season, with his consistency and low-maintenance game giving him a path into an NBA role.

Sophomore | Height: 6-4 | Age: 19.9

Philon appears set for a big year at Alabama after opting to return to school at the last second, with Mark Sears' graduation leaving him as the lead ball handler. He had some strong moments last season and has fans in NBA front offices, but ultimately lacked the consistency to solidify his first-round case. The Crimson Tide's up-tempo style has historically been conducive to guard production, and Philon has already flashed improvement shooting off the bounce, with a strong showing over the weekend against St. John's. He has plus positional size, but relies more on craft than speed, and will need to improve on last season's 31.5% 3-point clip to make headway on draft boards. Philon will have the outsized role he needs to make a jump this time around.

Senior | Height: 6-4 | Age: 22.1

There was plenty of NBA interest in Stirtz last spring before he chose not to test the draft and follow head coach Ben McCollum from Drake to Iowa. Stirtz has a terrific feel for playmaking, a reliable outside shot and has been successful with heavy usage as one of the best playmakers in college basketball. Scouts will be carefully watching his adjustment to the Big Ten, and his feel and productivity will have to win out over concerns around his age, defense and athletic ability. Whether he's prolific enough to be a starter or profiles better as a bench option in the long run will be a key question. But his play in last season's NCAA tournament is still fresh in people's minds, and he can answer a lot of the lingering questions with another big season.

Sophomore | Height: 6-6 | Age: 19.9

After struggling to break through as a freshman on a loaded team, Evans returns to Duke with a much better runway to be a difference-maker. A slender but gifted shotmaker (41.6% from 3 last season) with a quick release and the ability to play off movement or create for himself, he should benefit from a steadier role and the attention Cam Boozer will draw from defenses. The knock on Evans remains that he's a bit one-dimensional -- when his shot isn't falling, he's not adding much value defensively or as a passer. Growth in those secondary areas, combined with improved efficiency, would shore up his pathway to the first round.

21. Dash Daniels, PG/SG, Melbourne United

Height: 6-5 | Age: 17.9

Daniels has carved out an important role in the NBL, earning key minutes on a first-place Melbourne team thanks to his defensive versatility, no small feat for a player his age. The youngest prospect on our Top 100, Daniels is cut from a similar cloth as his older brother, Dyson Daniels. He's physically gifted with excellent defensive upside, but further behind offensively at the same stage. Daniels is capable of playing on the ball but needs to develop a more reliable jumper to maximize his impact off it. How high he ultimately hears his name called hinges on his offensive growth, and his role doesn't grant a ton of freedom at the moment, but scouts will want to see him make the most of the touches he gets and build confidence. His extreme youth and the fact that he's impacting high-level games warrant patience.

Senior | Height: 6-9 | Age: 21.6

Ejiofor looks set to build on last season and should be one of the most productive bigs in college basketball, playing with relentless effort that helps to cover for below-average positional size. On top of his effort winning extra possessions on the glass, he has flashed an intriguing offensive skillset, as a capable passer and good athlete who can finish plays and help continue them. Developing a more consistent jumper would help Ejiofor's case as a potential first-rounder, and he's not a traditional rim protector, but his intangibles and ability to impact game flow with his energy might help transcend those issues and find him a niche as an NBA glue guy.

Junior | Height: 6-8 | Age: 20.8

Tugler is something of an oddball player, as an undersized big who's among the top defenders in college hoops. His toughness and mentality make him a quintessential Houston player, with a remarkable 7-6 wingspan contrasting his subpar positional height. Tugler manages to be incredibly disruptive in the paint with his length and anticipation, and he has a chance to be an outlier defender in an NBA context. The downside is he can be an adventurer offensively, inconsistent as a finisher, lacking a reliable jumper and occasionally turnover-prone, making him an acquired taste as a prospect. Those limitations curb his upside on the offensive end. Still, there might be a specialist role waiting for him on a team that sees a pathway to minimizing those weaknesses, whether or not he's ultimately a first-rounder.

Junior | Height: 6-6 | Age: 21.3

One of the more impactful perimeter defenders in college basketball, Byrd's excellent instincts on that end give him a path to NBA value, with strong defensive playmaking numbers setting him apart. His anticipation and quick hands, coupled with the development of his frame in the off-season, will make him a positive on that end in the long run. Byrd needs to improve his perimeter shooting to earn the 3-and-D tag -- he's a career 31% 3-point shooter in college and hasn't been highly efficient -- but some demonstrable growth as a scorer would help build his case, and he's a sharp processor of the game with passing chops. After testing last June's draft, he should have a better shot at the late first round this time, particularly if he can demonstrate more offensive ability.

Sophomore | Height: 6-1 | Age: 20.3

Pettiford was on the cusp of the 2025 draft and has a chance to firm up first-round status as a focal point for Auburn. Although his lack of positional size is a limiting factor in his eval, he's an excellent athlete and talented scorer who could wind up filling a second-unit sparkplug role as he continues to improve. It's hard to see him being additive as a defender, and he tends to score more than set up teammates, limiting factors that he'll have to compensate for in other areas. Pettiford's shotmaking will have to prop up his profile, and scouts are hoping to see him grow as a playmaker and get teammates involved more often. He'll need to build on his freshman year from an efficiency standpoint to keep his stock steady moving forward and figure into the late-first-round picture.

Remaining big board for the 2026 class

26. Meleek Thomas, PG/SG, Arkansas | Age: 19.3

27. Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke | Age: 19.7

28. Neoklis Avdalas, SG/SF, Virginia Tech | Age: 19.8

29. Alex Condon, C, Florida | Age: 21.3

30. Aday Mara, C, Michigan | Age: 20.6

31. Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Valencia (Spain) | Age: 19.9

32. Dwayne Aristode, SF, Arizona | Age: 19.2

33. Braden Smith, PG, Purdue | Age: 22.3

34. Nikolas Khamenia, SF/PF, Duke | Age: 18.9

35. JT Toppin, PF/C, Texas Tech | Age: 20.4

36. Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois | Age: 22.2

37. Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston | Age: 18.9

38. Karter Knox, SG/SF, Arkansas | Age: 20.5

39. Darrion Williams, SF, NC State | Age: 22.5

40. Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn | Age: 23.0

41. Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona | Age: 20.1

42. Wesley Yates, SG, Washington | Age: 20.8

43. Mouhamed Sylla, C, Georgia Tech | Age: 20.8

44. Matthew Able, SF, NC State | Age: 19.3

45. Isiah Harwell, SF, Houston | Age: 18.8

46. Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina | Age: 21.6

47. Magoon Gwath, C, San Diego State | Age: 20.3

48. Cameron Carr, SG/SF, Baylor | Age: 21.0

49. Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona | Age: 20.9

50. Ognjen Srzentic, SG/SF, Mega Superbet (Serbia) | Age: 18.6

51. Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas | Age: 20.3

52. Ivan Kharchenkov, SF, Arizona | Age: 19.1

53. Eric Reibe, PF/C, UConn | Age: 19.4

54. Boogie Fland, PG, Florida | Age: 19.3

55. Milos Uzan, PG, Houston | Age: 22.9

56. Paul McNeil Jr., SG, NC State | Age: 19.6

57. Adam Atamna, SG, ASVEL (France) | Age: 17.9

58. Moustapha Thiam, C, Cincinnati | Age: 19.7

59. Solo Ball, SG, UConn | Age: 21.9

60. Morez Johnson Jr. , PF/C, Michigan | Age: 19.8

61. Michael Ruzic, PF/C, Joventut (Spain) | Age: 19.1

62. Ian Jackson, SG, St John's | Age: 20.7

63. Mackenzie Mgbako, SF, Texas A&M | Age: 21.0

64. Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas | Age: 20.5

65. Johann Grunloh, PF/C, Virginia | Age: 20.2

66. Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech | Age: 19.6

67. Jackson McAndrew, PF, Creighton | Age: 20.1

68. Andrej Stojakovic, SG/SF, Illinois | Age: 21.2

69. Nolan Winter, PF/C, Wisconsin | Age: 21.0

70. Richie Saunders, SG/SF, BYU | Age: 24.1

71. Tucker DeVries, SG/SF, Indiana | Age: 22.9

72. Luigi Suigo, C, Mega Superbet (Serbia) | Age: 18.8

73. Kanon Catchings, SF, Georgia | Age: 20.2

74. Kwame Evans Jr., PF, Oregon | Age: 21.3

75. Kylan Boswell, PG/SG, Illinois | Age: 20.6

76. Otega Oweh, SG/SF, Kentucky | Age: 22.4

77. Tobi Lawal, PF, Virginia Tech | Age: 22.5

78. Josh Dix, SG/SF, Creighton | Age: 21.4

79. Mouhamed Faye, PF/C, Paris Basket (France) | Age: 20.8

80. John Blackwell, SG/SF, Wisconsin | Age: 20.9

81. Tyrone Riley, SG/SF, San Francisco | Age: 19.8

82. Alvaro Folgueiras, PF, Iowa | Age: 20.6

83. Baba Miller, PF/C, Cincinnati | Age: 21.7

84. Jaland Lowe, PG, Kentucky | Age: 21.2

85. Joshua Jefferson, PF/C, Iowa State | Age: 22.0

86. Xaivian Lee, PG/SG, Florida | Age: 21.7

87. Donnie Freeman, PF/C, Syracuse | Age: 20.2

88. Ryan Conwell, SG, Louisville | Age: 21.4

89. Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston | Age: 21.7

90. Zvonimir Ivisic, C, Illinois | Age: 22.2

91. Jacob Cofie, PF, USC | Age: 19.8

92. Milan Momcilovic, PF, Iowa State | Age: 21.1

93. Thierry Darlan, SG/SF, Santa Clara | Age: 21.8

94. Trey Kaufman-Renn, PF/C, Purdue | Age: 23.2

95. Dillon Mitchell, PF, St. John's | Age: 22.1

96. Anthony Robinson II, PG, Missouri | Age: 20.8

97. Elyjah Freeman, SG/SF, Auburn | Age: 19.2

98. Amaël L'Etang, PF/C, Dayton | Age: 20.4

99. KJ Lewis, SG, Georgetown | Age: 21.3

100. Jaden Bradley, PG/SG, Arizona | Age: 22.1