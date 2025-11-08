What are the longest basketball games in NBA history?

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA adopted a 24-second shot clock on April 22, 1954. Created by Syracuse Nationals owner Danny Biasone, the shot clock ushered the then-struggling league into a new era of faster play, increased scoring and an overall more exciting and entertaining brand of basketball.

Before the shot clock, teams would hold on to the ball and stall in an effort to preserve a lead and limit their opponent's possessions. That strategy led to low scores and excruciatingly long games.

The longest game in NBA history took place on Jan. 6, 1951. The Indianapolis Olympians needed six overtimes to defeat the Rochester Royals 75-73 at Edgerton Park Arena in Rochester, New York.

The two teams played to a 65-65 tie at the end of regulation. Both teams scored a whopping two points in the first overtime and failed to score in the second extra period. It was a sluggish affair that finally came to an end when the Olympians outscored the Royals 2-0 in the sixth and final overtime.

Ralph Beard and Alex Groza each scored 17 points for Indianapolis, while Royals center Arnie Risen led all scorers with 26.

Two other NBA games went to five overtimes. Here is a look at the longest games in NBA history:

▪︎ Six overtimes: Indianapolis Olympians def. Rochester Royals 75-73 on Jan. 6, 1951

▪︎ Five overtimes: Milwaukee Bucks def. Seattle SuperSonics 155-154 on Nov. 9, 1989

▪︎ Five overtimes: Syracuse Nationals def. Anderson Packers 125-123 on Nov. 24, 1949

