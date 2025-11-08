Kristaps Porzingis gets the hoop and the harm (0:16)

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled Kristaps Porzingis out for Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Porzingis will be held out of the Hawks' second game of a back-to-back due to illness management. Porzingis missed two consecutive games earlier this season with flu-like symptoms.

Last season, Porzingis was severely slowed by an illness in the postseason that limited him to 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 21 minutes per game in 11 playoff games for the Boston Celtics.

Porzingis -- who is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season after being traded to the Hawks over the summer -- said during training camp that he was completely healed from the illness.

The Hawks are already short-handed with star point guard Trae Young out for at least a month with a right knee MCL sprain. Reserve guard Luke Kennard will miss his second straight game due to illness, and Nikola Durisic is out with a right elbow sprain.

Emerging star forward Jalen Johnson (right quad contusion) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (low back strain) are listed as questionable against the Lakers after playing in Friday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors.