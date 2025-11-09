Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard will miss "the next few games" for the LA Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, coach Tyronn Lue said.

Leonard missed his third straight game Saturday night when the Clippers hosted the Phoenix Suns.

Lue wasn't precise about the nature of the 34-year-old Leonard's injury or the length of his absence, but the coach said medical tests on Leonard's ankle indicated the injury likely wouldn't be a long-term problem.

The Clippers have home games Monday and Wednesday before they begin a stretch of seven straight road games over the following two weeks on Friday.

Leonard played in the first three games of the season for Los Angeles, averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He scored 27 points while playing 37 minutes in the Clippers' loss to Miami on Monday.

Injuries have repeatedly affected Leonard ever since the two-time NBA Finals MVP joined the Clippers in 2019. He missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a serious right knee injury, and he missed the first 34 games of last season due to problems with the same knee.