MILWAUKEE -- Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo is joining the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate.

The Herd announced on Sunday that they have acquired Oladipo, who hasn't played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season, from the Santa Cruz Warriors. Oladipo tore his left patellar tendon while playing for the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 playoffs against the Bucks, and he joined the G League player pool over the weekend.

The Santa Cruz Warriors, who had waiver priority over Wisconsin, claimed Oladipo then traded his rights to the Bucks for a 2027 first-round pick in the G League draft.

Although he hasn't played in the NBA since the injury, Oladipo did appear in some NBA preseason games last month while playing for the Chinese Basketball Association's Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

In his 10-year NBA career, Oladipo, 33, averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 44% shooting and was named an All-Star in consecutive years, 2018 and 2019.