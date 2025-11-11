Open Extended Reactions

Another NBA season means more City Edition uniforms, and teams are making the most of their designs this year.

The 2025-26 season marks the ninth campaign of the collaboration between Nike and the NBA on the uniforms. Contrary to previous iterations, this year's theme is all about "remixing" previous designs, with most teams reviving fan favorites with, at most, slight tweaks.

The "Cream City" threads are back for the Milwaukee Bucks. It's a fiesta theme again for the San Antonio Spurs. The Phoenix Suns pay homage to "The Valley," while it's all about the "California Dream" for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's a look at each NBA team's 2025-26 City Edition uniform as they are announced.

Atlanta's Peachtree uniform stole the show when it came onto the scene during the 2022-23 campaign. The Hawks are bringing it back with slight modifications: "Peachtree" appears across the chest instead of "Atlanta," with a block-style font for the numbers and a peach designed as a basketball on the pant buckle, substituting for "ATL."

Boston is making history with its "Gold Standard" threads -- it is the first time in franchise history the Celtics will wear a uniform without green. The white uniform has gold numbers and text with a black trim.

This marks Boston's fourth City Edition uniform that includes gold in the design.

A new chapter in our storybook of Legends 📖 pic.twitter.com/56ixmSgUt6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 24, 2025

There might not be a more popular uniform in City Edition history than the Nets' Notorious B.I.G.-inspired threads, which will return this season. Brooklyn debuted the look that honors the legendary rapper in 2018.

The black threads feature a multicolored "Brooklyn Camo" pattern across the lining of the jersey and down the side of the pants. According to the Nets, the pattern is also inspired by the Brooklyn-born rapper while "symbolizing both the borough's cultural diversity and diversity of the Nets' fan base."

Chicago is going back to its original City Edition design from the 2017-18 season with slight modifications. The Bulls are swapping the white uniform for black. "Chicago" will now appear across the chest in Chicago blue instead of red.

The Chicago flag inspired the original design, which includes four red stars on the side of the jersey to represent it. Those stars return on the side in blue.

The Nuggets are remixing a previously remixed look.

Denver's threads include a rainbow skyline, which the franchise donned from 1981 to 1993. In 2018, the Nuggets brought the feature back for their City Edition uniforms -- an all-white design. The next season, they flipped the colors to make it all-black, turning the uniform into one of the more popular combinations in franchise history.

That look returns again this season, paying homage to the classic design.

The rumors are true 😏 pic.twitter.com/lYXxyA7vTl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 1, 2025

A tribute to Oakland, California, "The Town" has been a theme of the Warriors' uniforms through the years. They memorably wore black Statement Edition uniforms that donned the phrase during championship-winning seasons in 2017 and 2018. There was a gold "Earned Edition" look worn alongside it during the 2018-19 campaign.

Golden State will wear its cream uniforms that feature a dark gold trim and "The Town" across the chest.

"H-Town" has often run across the chest of the Rockets' City Edition uniforms, and this campaign is no different. Houston is bringing back its design from the 2023-24 season, with "H-Town" in a sleek font and players' names and numbers bolded in a collegiate style font.

The Rockets also paid homage to the "Phi Slama Jama" era that franchise legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler popularized during their time at the University of Houston. A dunking astronaut emblem appears on the side of the shorts as a nod to Houston's status as "space city," and Phi Slama Jama's high-flying play.

City threads coming soon to a court near you..



🗓️ Nov. 12 pic.twitter.com/dNbPDVO3NJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 13, 2025

The Lakers' all-black 2023-24 uniforms were nicknamed "The California Dream" and became a memorable alternate design. It includes a triangle wordmark, throwing it back to the Lakers' early days in Los Angeles and number font the franchise wore from 1999 to 2017.

Milwaukee's "Cream City" threads are back once again. The Bucks debuted this look during the 2019-20 campaign, celebrating the cream city bricks the city was built upon. The blue and green trim and script font pays homage to the Bucks' history, while the shorts' buckle includes a salute to the state of Wisconsin.

Minnesota's Prince-inspired look is making a triumphant return. The purple-laced threads honoring the late singer were first worn in the 2018-19 campaign and designed in close collaboration with Nike and the Prince Estate.

The Knicks announced their City Edition uniforms while sharing a merchandise partnership with New York City fashion and lifestyle brand, Kith. The cream uniforms include orange numbers and "New York" across the chest. Appearing in white, "NYC" also hovers over a blue Nike swoosh on the left side of the jersey for a neat element.

Oklahoma City drew direct inspiration from its 2018-19 design, paying homage to the Native and Indigenous cultures of Oklahoma.

The previous look had a lighter shade of blue, but also included "OKC" in interlocking geometric shapes at the center. One of the more specific details is a turtle emblem hidden in the right leg of the shorts with its squares and arrows pointing toward Oklahoma City, reflecting the four sacred directions.

The Suns' all-black threads were first worn during their NBA Finals run in the 2020-21 season, and they return untouched. "The Valley" wordmark appears on top of a silhouette of Camelback Mountain, one of Arizona's most recognizable landmarks. There's a gradient on the side of the shorts that's a modernized take on the Arizona sunsets, adding to a sleek design.

In the 2022-23 season, the Kings made history by wearing a gray uniform for the first time in franchise history. That look returns this season with never-before-worn shades of purple by the Kings -- deep ink and bright violet inspired by the glow of the beam outside Golden 1 Center.

The beam is also represented on the side of the uniform with stripes that radiate from a bright glow. The side panels also include the message: "Sacramento Proud."

San Antonio's best-selling City Edition uniform returns, a design that brings back the Fiesta colorway and is inspired by the team's 1990 warmup jacket. Notably, the Spurs revealed that they will also wear this uniform next season.

The all-black threads include Fiesta-colored stripes on the side and under the classic "San Antonio" wordmark that runs across the chest.

While last season's City Edition uniform paid homage to an iconic Vince Carter dunk, the Raptors are highlighting their 2019 championship run for this year's design. During the 2021-22 season, Toronto's City Edition look included a Raptor donning the threads from the 2019 NBA Finals clinching game.

The black and gold colors on those threads are being tweaked to Canadian red and white with the Raptor returning in the center. "Toronto" appears in white runs across the chest, with the number in red alongside a Raptor wearing the exact uniform the team wore in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Similar to the Bulls, the Jazz are reverting back to their original City Edition design that paid homage to Utah's terrain. That uniform from the 2017-18 season was in red, while the 2025-26 edition has a midnight black to gray gradient inspired by the state's rugged mountain landscape.

Also unique to this look is its side -- the paths from Salt Lake City to St. George and Salt Lake City to Moab are featured in sky blue.

celebrating our iconic mountain landscapes in a... pic.twitter.com/W7K17xayIT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 30, 2025

Though the Wizards used elements from their 2021-22 City Edition design, this uniform is all about the gold alternates the franchise wore from 2006 to 2009. The black-and-gold look includes "Washington" in white across the chest and the DMV insignia on the left side of the shorts -- a nod to the 2021 look, which included "DMV" on a D.C. area sports team's uniform for the first time.