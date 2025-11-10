        <
          How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

          Cade Cunningham throws down nasty poster in the clutch (0:23)

          Cade Cunningham rises up and posterizes Andre Drummond with a clutch and-1 for the 76ers. (0:23)

          • ESPN
          Nov 10, 2025, 03:00 AM

          The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 4 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

          [Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]

          What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?

          Week 4:

          Tuesday, November 11

          Washington Wizards @ Detroit Pistons, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Atlanta Hawks @ LA Clippers, 2:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Wednesday, November 12

          Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Denver Nuggets @ Sacramento Kings, 3:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Thursday, November 13

          Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks, 11:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          LA Lakers @ OKC Thunder, 1:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1

          Friday, November 14

          Indiana Pacers @ Phoenix Suns, 1:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          Sunday, November 16

          Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN2

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in to several Week 4 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.

          How many Australians are on an NBA roster?

          There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:

          Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
          Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
          Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
          Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
          Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
          Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
          Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
          Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
          Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
          Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
          Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
          Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
          Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)

