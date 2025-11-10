        <
          Magic PG Jalen Suggs out vs. Blazers to manage injured knee

          • Ohm YoungmisukNov 10, 2025, 07:19 PM
          ORLANDO -- Magic point guard Jalen Suggs will not play on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers as the team remains cautious with Suggs' left knee.

          Suggs is out due to left knee injury management. He will miss his third game this season, each coming in a back-to-back set. Suggs had 20 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to Boston.

          Suggs underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee in March. He is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 assists and 20.8 minutes in eight games this season.