Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NBA fined Toronto's Brandon Ingram $25,000 for forcibly throwing a water bottle to the floor while on the bench during the Raptors' game at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Executive vice president of basketball operations James Jones announced the discipline Monday.

Ingram spiked the bottle like a football midway through the third quarter of a 130-120 loss to the 76ers, and it hit an arena attendant after bouncing up. The game was also delayed to dry the court of the water that spilled.

Ingram, 28, is in his 10th season in the league and his first full season with the Raptors.