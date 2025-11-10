Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James is on track to practice with the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, later this week as he ramps up for a return from sciatica on his right side, sources told ESPN.

The Lakers are in Charlotte for a game against the Hornets, the first in a four-game road trip. The team doesn't return home until Tuesday, Nov. 18 when they host the Utah Jazz.

James, 40, has yet to play this season due to the sciatica, which involves symptoms of of irritation, inflammation or compression of the sciatic nerve. The Lakers have not announced a definitive timeline for his return.

Meanwhile, the Lakers got back Austin Reaves from a three-game absence due to a right groin strain. He was in the starting lineup for Monday's game as L.A. looks to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Reaves, 27, is in the midst of a breakout campaign, averaging 31.1 points and 9.3 assists in seven games so far this season.