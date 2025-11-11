Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bulls guard Josh Giddey will miss Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ankle.

Coach Billy Donovan said before Monday's game that Giddey is considered day-to-day, but he didn't expect the injury to linger beyond the next few days.

"We don't feel like it's anything too severe with his ankle," Donovan said. "He didn't have really much swelling after the game [Saturday]. He got some [treatment] yesterday and was just a little bit uncomfortable today at shootaround."

Giddey injured his ankle after falling on a crossover dribble from D'Andre Hunter during the third quarter of Saturday's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He returned to finish the game but went 0-for-6 from the field and favored the ankle down the stretch.

Monday is the Bulls' final home game before a four-game road trip, which begins Wednesday night in Detroit. Donovan said he wasn't sure about Giddey's status against the Pistons, but he noted how the Bulls have the next three days off following that game, which could allow Giddey to make a full recovery.

Giddey has been off to a fast start for the Bulls this season, averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists on 46% shooting (39% from 3) in his first nine games.