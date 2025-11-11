Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is slated to return from his right knee injury in six to nine weeks, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Clarke, 29, had an arthroscopic procedure to relieve right knee synovitis earlier in the fall. The knee issue popped up during offseason training. Clarke had a procedure on his right knee in mid-March to repair a high-grade sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament.

Clarke has yet to appear in any games for the Grizzlies this year. He appeared in 64 games last season, starting 18 of them, and averaged 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Clarke missed significant time in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with a torn left Achilles. He is in the third season of a four-year contract paying $12.5 million annually.