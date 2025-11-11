Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics with right knee soreness. He is being evaluated by team doctors, according to the Sixers.

Embiid has had several issues with his other knee over the years; he most recently underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery that caused him to miss the second half of last season.

The 2022-23 MVP returned from that procedure earlier this season and is averaging 19.7 points in 23.3 minutes per game. He's appeared in six games after debuting on Oct. 22 and has thus far sat out the second night of back-to-backs.

Philadelphia doesn't play again until Friday at Detroit before returning home Monday to host the LA Clippers.

The 76ers are off to a surprising 6-4 start in the Eastern Conference, fueled by the play of Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe.