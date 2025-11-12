Open Extended Reactions

It's already been an interesting couple of weeks in the Association as we approach the one-month mark since the start of the 2025-26 regular season.

The Detroit Pistons, who just two seasons ago set the league record with 27 consecutive losses, top the Eastern Conference with the second-best record behind the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder remain the only team in the league with one loss, but the West doesn't seem to be letting up as the tougher conference. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are on a five-game winning streak, and the Los Angeles Lakers have won six of their past seven games as they await the return of LeBron James.

Our NBA insiders break down this week's power rankings and where all 30 teams land, including what is happening in Dallas and what teams are being ravaged by injury.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Ohm Youngmisuk, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 29 | Nov. 5

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2025-26 record: 11-1

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. LAL (Nov. 12), @ CHA (Nov. 15), @ NO (Nov. 17)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring average across 12 games this season is 33.2, third best in the league. The Thunder's hot start, despite Jalen Williams missing every game and several other rotation players missing chunks, can be credited to their unusual depth. But everything is riding on the continued greatness of the league's most consistent scorer. Gilgeous-Alexander won the scoring title a season ago, producing 32.7 points per game and has upped that output early in his eighth season. It appears he's getting better. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 8-2

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ LAC (Nov. 12), @ MIN (Nov. 15), vs. CHI (Nov. 17)

Three-time MVP Jokic is playing his preferred brand of offense, operating as a facilitator first and foremost. He is averaging 25.2 points, but his field goal attempts (15.0) were down more than four per game from last season. Jokic is averaging a career-best 11.9 assists, which leads the league. He also leads the league in potential assists (19.2 per game) and points created off assists (28.8). -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 9-2

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. CHI (Nov. 12), vs. PHI (Nov. 14), vs. IND (Nov. 17), @ ATL (Nov. 18)

Amid the surprising six-game winning streak for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons has been a major leap for big man Jalen Duren. During the run, Duren has averaged 23.3 points (shooting 86% from the foul line) and 13.5 rebounds, and the pick-and-roll with Eastern Conference Player of the Week Cade Cunningham (31.0 points, 9.8 assists last week) has become lethal in short order. Their depth will be tested, though, with Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson dealing with injuries, in addition to Jaden Ivey yet to make his season debut. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 7-4

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: @ MIA (Nov. 12), vs. TOR (Nov. 13), vs. MEM (Nov. 15), vs. MIL (Nov. 17)

After some early season struggles, the Cavs' offense has started to cook. Their offense ranks eighth entering Wednesday's game in Miami, and they're about to begin a seasonlong six-game homestand. That resurgence has coincided with the return of Darius Garland before the seventh-year guard left Monday's game with a left toe injury in only his third game back from having surgery on the toe in June. -- Jamal Collier

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

2025-26 record: 7-3

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. ORL (Nov. 12), vs. MIA (Nov. 14), @ MIA (Nov. 17)

There's no place like home for the Knicks, unbeaten at Madison Square Garden and in the middle of a seven-game homestand. Scoring 137 and 134, respectively, against the Timberwolves and Nets, shows the offense is at least effective, if not fully embraced. Their pace still ranks 22nd. Quietly, Josh Hart has returned to his usual form. After a miserable scoreless, 15-minute game in Chicago, he's put up nearly 14 and eight boards and shot 53% from 3-point range. This was after admitting he's got the "biggest adjustment" of anyone since moving to the bench. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 8-2

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. GS (Nov. 12), vs. GS (Nov. 14), vs. SAC (Nov. 16), vs. MEM (Nov. 18)

Victor Wembanyama doused more water on any consternation regarding his shot diet Monday against the Bulls: He hit a pair of late 3's to fuel a 12-3 run that propelled San Antonio to a 121-117 win. The Frenchman became the first player in NBA history to score 35-plus points (38) in a game with 5-plus blocks, 10-plus rebounds (12) and 5-plus 3-pointers (6) as San Antonio rolled to its third consecutive victory and first 8-2 start since the 2015-16 season. The Spurs start a five-game homestand Wednesday against Golden State. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 6-3

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. WAS (Nov. 12), vs. POR (Nov. 14), vs. ORL (Nov. 16)

The Rockets completed a three-game road trip Sunday with a 2-1 record after shooting 15-of-21 in the final frame of a 122-115 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Rockets dominated the glass 50-27. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun became the first Rockets duo since 2003 (Steve Francis and James Posey) to rack up at least 20 points and 5 assists on 65% shooting. In the win, Durant, 37, recorded his 51st 30-point outing since turning 35, which ranks as fourth most in NBA history. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 8-3

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ OKC (Nov. 12), @ NO (Nov. 14), @ MIL (Nov. 15), vs. UTAH (Nov. 18)

The Lakers are No. 4 in the West after an 8-3 start and reinforcements are on the way. Gabe Vincent, sidelined the past two weeks with an ankle sprain, is about a week away from returning, according to coach JJ Redick. Rookie Adou Thiero, who has missed the entire season while recovering from knee surgery, could make his debut on L.A.'s current five-game road trip, per Redick. And oh yeah, LeBron James is trending toward practicing with the South Bay Lakers later this week, sources told ESPN, setting up his return from sciatica in the near future. -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 7-4

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. SAC (Nov. 14), vs. DEN (Nov. 15), vs. DAL (Nov. 17)

After a slow start, Minnesota has taken off in November. The Timberwolves began the month 5-1 and have the league's second-ranked offense, outscoring teams by 84 points across those six games. There's plenty of opportunity for the Timberwolves to build on this, too, with the upcoming schedule featuring five of their next six against teams that missed the playoffs last season. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 7-4

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. CLE (Nov. 12), @ NYK (Nov. 14), vs. NYK (Nov. 17)

The Heat rallied around Erik Spoelstra, whose house burned down in the middle of the night Thursday, and haven't lost since, going on a three-game winning streak. Their No. 11 offense continues to hum as Miami averaged 134 points in the wins, including 140 in a two-point overtime win over Cleveland that culminated with an excellent playcall by the Heat that freed up Andrew Wiggins for the game-winning alley-oop dunk off the inbounds pass. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 7-4

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ CHA (Nov. 12), vs. CHA (Nov. 14), vs. LAL (Nov. 15), @ CLE (Nov. 17)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has adopted an early saying that has become a rallying cry for the Bucks to start the season: Good teams don't lose two in a row. Milwaukee has yet to drop consecutive games this season, responding to each loss last week with a victory. Now the Bucks are hoping to string together a few wins in a row, with two games against the Hornets before they face the Lakers and Cavs. -- Collier

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 160th career game with 30 points on 60% FG against the Mavericks on Monday. ESPN Illustration

2025-26 record: 6-4

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ DET (Nov. 12), @ UTAH (Nov. 16), @ DEN (Nov. 17)

The Bulls have cooled off from their hot start and dropped three in a row to Milwaukee, Cleveland and San Antonio. The fourth quarter in each of those losses has followed a common thread: The Bulls haven't been able to stop the opposing team's star player -- Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and Wembanyama -- down the stretch. Chicago will aim to bounce back as it begins a four-game road trip, but the slide could continue, as coach Billy Donovan hinted that guard Josh Giddey's ankle injury could keep him out for at least the first game Wednesday night in Detroit. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 7-4

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ DET (Nov. 14), vs. LAL (Nov. 17)

It wouldn't be a 76ers season if there weren't nonstop injury questions. Joel Embiid and Paul George have uncertain timelines to return to the court with knee issues, as George still has yet to make his season debut after offseason surgery. The dynamic combo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, however, has allowed Philly to get off to a far better start than expected. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 6-6

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ SA (Nov. 12), @ SA (Nov. 14), @ NO (Nov. 16), @ ORL (Nov. 18)

The upside and downside of this older team have shown themselves in their two matchups with the Nuggets this season. Stephen Curry scored 42 points in an overtime win in late October, receiving fresh and motivated closing performances from Jimmy Butler III, Al Horford and Draymond Green. Two weeks later, Curry -- exhausted by an illness -- didn't make the return trip to Denver, Horford rested with a sore foot, Butler was working through back stiffness and Green had a sore rib. The Warriors, receiving inconsistent production from their young players, were blown out by 25 points. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 5-5

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ NO (Nov. 12), @ HOU (Nov. 14), @ DAL (Nov. 16), vs. PHX (Nov. 18)

After coming from behind to hand the Thunder their lone loss this season last Wednesday, the Blazers couldn't convert strong performances into wins in Florida. Portland was tied with 2:16 left on Saturday at Miami and lost, and with two seconds left Monday in Orlando, when Desmond Bane beat the buzzer and the Blazers with a 3. The rest of this five-game trip looks more favorable with trips to New Orleans and Dallas but sandwiched in between is a key game at Houston as Portland tries to stay atop a loaded NBA Cup group. -- Kevin Pelton

2025-26 record: 6-5

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ SAC (Nov. 12), @ UTAH (Nov. 13), @ PHX (Nov. 16), vs. DET (Nov. 18)

Despite not having Trae Young and other key players, the Hawks have won three of their past four. After a loss to Toronto for the second time this season, the Hawks routed the Lakers at home without Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard and then beat the Clippers in Los Angeles two days later with Porzingis, Johnson and Kennard back in the lineup. Backup wing Vit Krejci was huge in the victory over the Clippers, scoring 28 points, while Alexander-Walker remains out with lower back spasms. With three winnable games this week - at Sacramento, Utah and Phoenix -- those role players will continue to play a vital role if the Hawks want to keep rising in the East. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 6-5

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ CLE (Nov. 13), @ IND (Nov. 15), vs. CHA (Nov. 17)

The Raptors have rebounded from a 1-4 start, taking advantage of absences from opposing star guards (Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Ja Morant and Trae Young all missed recent Raptors wins) to climb back above .500. Between now and the end of the month, Toronto has games against Indiana twice, Charlotte twice, Washington and Brooklyn, meaning the Raptors have the runway to keep pushing up the standings. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 5-7

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. MEM (Nov. 12), vs. LAC (Nov. 16), @ BKN (Nov. 18)

The Celtics no longer have Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford, and Jayson Tatum might be sitting out with a torn Achilles, but Boston has still stuck to coach Joe Mazzulla's principles -- specifically getting up 3-point shots. Boston entered Tuesday's action second to the Cavaliers in 3-point attempts per game despite losing all of that offensive firepower in the offseason. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 6-5

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ DAL (Nov. 12), vs. IND (Nov. 13), vs. ATL (Nov. 16), @ POR (Nov. 18)

A Suns team that finished last season by losing nine of their last 10 games has won five of their past six to get above .500. Making it more impressive is that they've done it with Jalen Green playing only one full game because of a right hamstring strain. He scored 29 points in his season debut against the Clippers last week before aggravating the injury his next time out and going back to the sidelines. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 5-6

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ NYK (Nov. 12), vs. BKN (Nov. 14), @ HOU (Nov. 16), vs. GS (Nov. 18)

It was a roller-coaster 72 hours for the Magic. On Friday, they beat Boston in an NBA Cup game in which Desmond Bane played his best in a Magic uniform, posting 25 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Two days later, though, the Magic lost to the same Jayson Tatum-less Celtics in a game so frustrating that head coach Jamahl Mosley said that the team had 17 turnovers for 29 points seven times in his postgame news conference. On Monday, the Magic blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead only to beat the Blazers with a buzzer-beating 3 from Bane. For Orlando to stabilize its position in the East, it will need Bane's shot (27.7% from 3 so far this season) to do the same. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 4-8

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ BOS (Nov. 12), @ CLE (Nov. 15), @ SA (Nov. 18)

Losers of six of their past seven games, the Grizzlies embark on a four-game road trip that features three opponents (the Knicks, Cavaliers and Spurs) currently ranked in the top three of their respective conferences. Ja Morant, for his part, posted his first 20-point double-double of the season in Friday's loss to the Mavericks, while rookie Cedric Coward continues to show considerable potential. Still, Morant has shot 50% or better in just two games this season, and he's 10 of 38 in his past two outings. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 3-7

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. DEN (Nov. 12), @ DAL (Nov. 14), @ BOS (Nov. 16), @ PHI (Nov. 17)

The Clippers schedule doesn't get any easier. They host a Nuggets team with the second-best point differential in the league Wednesday, beating their opponents by an average of 13.2 points, and then embark on a seven-game road trip. Making matters worse? Norman Powell's hot start for the Heat. L.A. traded the guard as part of a three-team deal to acquire John Collins and afford Bradley Beal, and Powell has gone on to average 24.5 points while shooting 45.8% from 3 in the early going for Miami. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 3-7

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. MIL (Nov. 12), @ MIL (Nov. 14), vs. OKC (Nov. 15), @ TOR (Nov. 17)

The Hornets have dropped six of seven games, but there is perhaps light at the end of this long tunnel. The team announced Tuesday that LaMelo Ball and Mason Plumlee were assigned to practice with the Greensboro Swarm. Ball, who had averaged 23 points, 10 assists and 8 assists, has not played since Nov. 1, missing four straight games due to right ankle impingement. First-round pick Kon Knueppel, though, has been a bright spot. He just missed a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a loss to the Lakers on Monday, and has averaged 23.2 points, nine rebounds and 4.7 assists in Ball's absence. -- Youngmisuk

2025-26 record: 3-8

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. ATL (Nov. 12), @ MIN (Nov. 14), @ SA (Nov. 16)

In the second half of a second straight blowout home loss this past weekend, Kings fans rained down boos on a lifeless defense. It had given up 276 combined points in 96 minutes to the Thunder and Timberwolves. Afterward, in deflating but transparent fashion, Zach LaVine basically admitted the roster didn't have the ingredients to solve the issue: "We've all been trying," LaVine said. "I've been trying my ass off on defense, but you need a team collective, the right identity. Sometimes you need the right personnel out there. You're not going to ask Rudy Gobert to go out there and average 30." -- Slater

2025-26 record: 3-8

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: vs. PHX (Nov. 12), vs. LAC (Nov. 14), vs. POR (Nov. 16), @ MIN (Nov. 17)

Needless to say, this isn't the situation that Cooper Flagg envisioned for the start of his NBA career, as the chaos that led to GM Nico Harrison's firing has weighed on everyone within the franchise. But there is a lot to like about the 18-year-old rookie's promise, and his recent production has provided plenty of hints at his promise. Flagg has upped his box scores since coach Jason Kidd pulled the plug on the experiment of having him start at point guard, averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in the past four games. "He's going to be an extraordinary player in this league, and he's going to continue to do great things," Mavs forward P.J. Washington said after Flagg's career-best 26-point performance, highlighted by a clutch finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo, in Monday's loss to the Bucks. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 4-7

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. ATL (Nov. 13), vs. CHI (Nov. 16), @ LAL (Nov. 18)

After Walker Kessler underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, Jusuf Nurkic moved into the Jazz's starting center role. That's a concern because Nurkic, who is on his third team since the start of last season, has been one of the league's least effective offensive big men. He has averaged 6.6% points on 30.8% shooting in six starts. It also creates a glaring void in rim protection. While Kessler is one of the NBA's most prolific shot blockers, Nurkic has only 38 blocks in 61 games since the start of last season. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 2-8

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. POR (Nov. 12), vs. LAL (Nov. 14), vs. GS (Nov. 16), vs. OKC (Nov. 17)

Any momentum the Pelicans built during back-to-back wins last week over Charlotte and Dallas dissipated Monday when they were blown out by the Suns in the last game of a three-game road trip. The result left New Orleans all alone in the West cellar, and the team's minus-13.2 point differential ranks 28th in the NBA, ahead of teams playing for lottery position (Brooklyn and Washington). Such a position has allowed for increased playing time for their young players, though, including lottery picks Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Saddiq Bey has been a bright spot, scoring in double figures in four consecutive games as he works back from ACL surgery. -- Pelton

2025-26 record: 1-10

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ PHX (Nov. 13), vs. TOR (Nov. 15), @ DET (Nov. 17)

Young Pacers are getting more playing time than ever before, thanks to the barrage of injuries that have hurt Indiana's roster. For instance, Jarace Walker, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft, has nearly doubled his minutes, from 15.8 last season to 30.1 this season, and he's already started more games in his career. One benefit of a "gap year" is the ability to see whether players such as Walker -- a career 40% 3-point shooter, albeit down at 32.1% this season -- is a long-term fit in Indiana's frontcourt. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 1-10

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ ORL (Nov. 14), @ WAS (Nov. 16), vs. BOS (Nov. 18)

True help might not arrive for the Nets until lottery time, but someone had to win the epic battle between them and the similarly woeful Pacers last week. (The Nets registered their only win of the season 112-103.) Still, the misfortune continues to mount as top scorer Cam Thomas will be sidelined for three to four weeks with a left hamstring strain, leaving Michael Porter Jr. as the main offensive engine for a team that already ranks 25th. Porter was up to the task for a half against the Knicks on Sunday, when he scored 22. But then he was limited to three points in the second half and the Nets lost by 36. So, that's how it goes for the 2025-26 Nets. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 1-10

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ HOU (Nov. 12), vs. BKN (Nov. 16)

The Wizards went 0-4 in the past week to push their losing streak to nine games, but they've at least turned in a couple of competitive performances after five consecutive defeats by 17-plus points. Washington led Dallas and Detroit in crunch time before ultimately losing -- the latter in overtime, despite a 42-point effort from veteran guard CJ McCollum. More highlights from McCollum could benefit the Wizards as they seek future picks at the trade deadline. -- Kram