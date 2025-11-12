How many NBA records does Wilt Chamberlain hold? Top stats

Open Extended Reactions

Wilt Chamberlain's career statistics are staggering. Many pages in the NBA record book read like his personal journal. Standing taller than 7 feet and weighing over 300 pounds, Chamberlain was the most dominant force of a generation.

Chamberlain famously scored 100 points in a game. The awe-inspiring performance came for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 169-147 win over the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962, at Hershey Sports Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Chamberlain made 36 of his 63 field goal attempts, hit 28 of his 32 shots from the foul line and hauled in 25 rebounds. It remains the highest-scoring outing by a player in NBA history.

Here is a look at more of Chamberlain's career records and accomplishments:

NBA (Philadelphia Warriors/San Francisco Warriors, 1959-65; Philadelphia 76ers, 1965-68; Los Angeles Lakers, 1968-73)

▪︎ Two-time NBA champion (1967, 1972)

▪︎ Four-time NBA MVP (1960, 1966, 1967, 1968)

▪︎ 1971-72 NBA Finals MVP

▪︎ 10-time All-NBA performer (first team: 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1967, 1968; second team: 1962, 1965, 1972)

▪︎ 13-time NBA All-Star (1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973)

▪︎ 11-time rebounding champion (1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973)

▪︎ Seven-time scoring champion (1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966)

▪︎ Two-time NBA All-Defensive first team (1972, 1973)

▪︎ 1968 NBA assists leader

▪︎ 1960 NBA All-Star Game MVP

▪︎ 1960 NBA Rookie of the Year

▪︎ Most career rebounds in NBA history (23,924)

▪︎ Second-highest points-per-game average in NBA history (30.07), trailing only Michael Jordan's 30.12

▪︎ Top four highest single-season points-per-game averages in NBA history: 50.4 (1961-62), 44.8 (1962-63), 38.4 (1960-61), 37.6 (1959-60)

▪︎ Top three highest single-season rebounds-per-game averages in NBA history: 27.2 (1960-61), 27.0 (1959-60), 25.7 (1961-62)

▪︎ Most consecutive games with 20-plus points: 126 (1961-63)

▪︎ Most consecutive games with 30-plus points: 65 (1961-62)

▪︎ Most consecutive games with 40-plus points: 14, twice (1961, 1962)

▪︎ Most consecutive games with 50-plus points: 7 (1961)

▪︎ Most consecutive games with 60-plus points: 4 (1962)

▪︎ NBA 35th Anniversary Team

▪︎ NBA 50th Anniversary Team

▪︎ NBA 75th Anniversary Team

▪︎ No. 13 retired by Golden State Warriors

▪︎ No. 13 retired by Philadelphia 76ers

▪︎ No. 13 retired by Los Angeles Lakers

College (Kansas, 1956-58)

▪︎ 29.9 points, 18.3 rebounds in two varsity seasons (48 games)

▪︎ 1957 National runner-up to North Carolina

▪︎ 1957 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player

▪︎ Two-time consensus first-team All-American (1957, 1958)

▪︎ Two-time first-team All-Big 8 performer (1957, 1958)

▪︎ No. 13 retired

High school (Overbrook in Philadelphia, 1953-55)

▪︎ 1955 Mr. Basketball USA

Other

▪︎ Harlem Globetrotters (1958, 1959)

▪︎ No. 13 retired

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for scores, stats, standings, schedules and more.